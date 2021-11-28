Takeaways: Rockets sting Hornets, clinch first winning streak of season

Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets had lost 15 straight games and were a mess offensively, having scored 90 points or fewer in three of their last five outings. Now, after shifting Christian Wood to center and embracing a smaller lineup with more shooters and floor spacing, they’re on a two-game winning streak in front of adoring fans at Toyota Center.

Led by an 23-of-49 showing on 3-pointers (46.9%), the smaller Rockets set a new season-high for treys in a second straight game, leading them to Saturday’s 146-143 overtime win over Charlotte (box score). Individually, Houston’s clear standouts were Wood (career-high 33 points, 16 rebounds) and Kevin Porter Jr. (23 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds).

Most impressively, these victories by the Rockets aren’t simply a product of a weak schedule. The Hornets (13-9) and Bulls (13-7) are each clearly in the Eastern Conference playoff field at the moment, and yet the young Rockets (3-16) found a way to close out tight games in the fourth quarter and averaged 126.5 regulation points per game in those two wins.

Granted, in the case of Charlotte, the Hornets were on the second night of a back-to-back in two different cities. But Porter and the Rockets used that to their advantage by pushing pace and getting out in transition, which often led to good looks for shooters such as Garrison Mathews (20 points, 5-of-9 on 3-pointers), Armoni Brooks (15 points, 5-of-11 on 3-pointers), and Eric Gordon (22 points, 7 assists, 4-of-7 on 3-pointers).

The Rockets will conclude their three-game homestand on Monday versus Oklahoma City (6-13). On paper, with a home-and-home sequence looming against the Thunder followed by home games versus Orlando (4-16) and New Orleans (5-16), it could be a chance for Houston to build on its sudden momentum and stack some wins together, for a change.

For now, scroll on for a look at highlights and key takeaways from Saturday’s encouraging showing from the Rockets versus Charlotte. Veteran guard Terry Rozier led the visitors with 31 points in the loss, but Houston limited him to just 9-of-23 shooting (39.1%) from the field.

Christian Wood's resurgence

When the Rockets were 1-16, Wood’s declining production was a big reason why. Through 17 games, his percentages on overall shooting, 3-pointers, and free throws were all substantially down from last season.

But since moving back to center and being utilized in more pick-and-roll actions with Porter, Wood is again able to use his athleticism to his advantage versus more traditional big men. That’s the formula that made Wood a potential All-Star prior to his ankle injury in the 2020-21 season, and any surge in the standings by the Rockets probably needs to involve a resurgence by their best returning veteran, as well.

The dual-big lineups of Wood and Daniel Theis weren’t working, but playing Wood next to Jae’Sean Tate and three guards (i.e. capable shooters) is unlocking the floor space and matchups that he needs.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s playmaking and defense

On the same day that news leaked of veteran floor general John Wall’s intent to resume playing for the Rockets, Porter offered a reminder of why the team had mutually agreed to not play Wall in the first place.

The 21-year-old continues to grow more accustomed to the point guard position as he gets more repetitions, and with rookie guard Jalen Green sidelined for at least a week due to a left hamstring injury, Porter took on an increased playmaking burden versus Charlotte. In particular, it was the most assertive he’s been yet on pick-and-rolls with Wood, and the Rockets reaped the benefits in their second straight win. Considering the extra five minutes, Houston’s team turnovers (13) — which have often been a problem in losses this season — were kept well in check.

Even so, if Wall is willing to accept a smaller role, his return could still work. For example, if he were to effectively replace the minutes that are currently going to DJ Augustin, the five-time All-Star would clearly be an upgrade. But in a season where the playoffs are perhaps already out of reach, the development of Porter as a playmaker should remain the priority for general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas.

Porter also played strong defense on reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball (19 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) on a key possession late in overtime, and Ball shot just 7-of-20 (35.0%) for the game.

Shooters shoot

The Rockets entered Saturday shooting 31.8% on 3-pointers, which ranked third-to-last in the NBA. But with the benefit of better floor balance, they’ve shot better than 45% in two straight games (both wins).

Some of the improvement is simply giving more minutes to legit shooters, such as Mathews and Brooks. But the superior spacing also leads to a better quality of looks for existing rotation players like Wood and Tate, who combined to make 4-of-7 from behind the 3-point arc (57.1%).

To put it simply: If the Rockets make 3-pointers at a respectable volume, they’re going to win a lot more games.