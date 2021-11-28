ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Bedlam Loss

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

STILLWATER — For the first time in six years, there will be a new Big 12 Champion.

The No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys battled back from an early third quarter hole to beat the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners 37-33, exercising some Bedlam demons.

The vaunted Cowboy defense was shredded in the first half, but they made great halftime adjustments and controlled the game in the second half, locking the clamps in on OU’s offense.

Oklahoma is now in a spot they haven’t been since the Big 12 Championship Game returned, as they’ll watch the Cowboys and the Baylor Bears from the couch next week while they wait to learn their bowl fate.

Offense Stalls in Second Half

After putting up 24 first half points, the Oklahoma offense looked hapless for large stretches of the second half.

Right out of the locker room, the Sooners essentially got a nine point lead off the foot of punter Michael Turk, but the offense couldn’t do anything with it to push the game out of reach.

OU picked up eight total yards on the ensuing four possessions after the defense handed the Sooners a 26-24 lead early in the second half, running a total of 7:38 off the clock.

All told, the Sooners only gained 180 yards after halftime, with a large chunk of that coming on Caleb Williams’ miracle 56-yard run. Through the air, Williams was held to a dismal 7-of-18 passing for 48 yards through the air.

Oklahoma State’s offense had plenty of success when they weren’t turning the ball over, and the OU defense succumbed to a lopsided second half time of possession battle for the second time in three weeks.

Lincoln Riley has been accurate in saying that the team has been “close” all season long to putting it all together, but their inability to play complimentary football is the difference in being a good 10-2 team and a great 11-1 team headed to a Big 12 Championship Game.

Spencer Sanders Shreds OU

Spencer Sanders’ turnover problems reared their ugly head in the second and third quarter, the only negative on an otherwise electric outing by the Cowboy quarterback.

At times it looked like the OU defense had no answer for Sanders, who completed 19-of-31 passes for 214 yards and one touchdowns.

Just like against Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon, the backbreaking plays for the Sooner defense came from Sanders’ feet.

Sanders led the Cowboys with 93 rushing yards, punching in a 37-yard touchdown drive at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit back to just two points, more importantly gettin the Oklahoma State faithful back in the game by swinging the momentum fully in OSU’s favor.

The pair of interceptions Sanders threw will be quickly forgotten, and he snapped OSU’s six-game Bedlam losing streak and ensured the Sooners couldn’t dash Cowboy dreams of their first Big 12 Championship since 2011.

Special Teams Bury the Sooners

Oklahoma’s punt game continues to be the lone positive for OU Special Teams.

Turk’s first two punts of the second half delivered OU nine points. His first punt was downed inside the 5-yard line setting up a safety, and his second punt was muffed and Justin Broiles fell on the ball for a touchdown.

Otherwise, the Sooners were dismal.

In the first half, OU gave up a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to Brennan Presley. Even when the Cowboys weren’t taking kickoffs to the house, they consistently got great returns, and won the field position battle as a result.

Then, with 9:43 left in the game, disaster struck.

Eric Gray tried to call for a fair catch of Tom Hutton’s punt on his own 5-yard line, and he muffed a punt of his own.

Demarco Jones recovered the punt for Oklahoma State, setting up Jaylen Warren’s go-ahead touchdown run, giving Oklahoma State the Bedlam victory.

With no dedicated Special Teams coordinator, Riley will have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason about the often forgotten third side of the football.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State: Our Picks

Recent history tells us that even a favored Oklahoma State team has trouble winning the annual Bedlam showdown. This game — this series — takes more than just talent. It takes nerve, it takes poise, it takes the ability to make plays in crunch time. With rare and notable exceptions, OSU has lacked those crucial elements. Maybe this one feels different because the Cowboy defense has been one of college football’s best throughout 2021. Or because Oklahoma’s offense looked so pedestrian against the two most talented defenses the Sooners have faced (and OSU’s defense is better than Baylor’s or Iowa State’s). Much of this season has felt like 2011 all over again, and that Bedlam affair didn’t go well for Oklahoma at all. It was a wretched conclusion to an extremely promising season that went off the rails late. This is OSU’s best team since that Cowboy squad, which also lost a close and controversial game at Iowa State before throttling OU and winning its only Big 12 title. It’s 2021, but this year just feels too familiar.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma GameDay: X-factors

Spencer Sanders says after OSU wins, he doesn’t want to hear about the history of the Bedlam series. So we’ll say it before the game: at 90-18-7, it’s the most lopsided in-state rivalry in all of major college football. There’s a reason for that: Even when the Cowboys have had superior teams, (not often, but most of them during the last 16 years), it almost never seems to matter. Call it Sooner Magic or Poke Choke or whatever you what, in this series, it’s a real phenomenon that Oklahoma State just can’t seem to overcome. Lincoln Riley has twice as many Bedlam wins in just four years as Mike Gundy has in 16. Rashaun Woods and Josh Fields broke that curse — twice. Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon broke it too. So did Tyreek Hill (or Bob Stoops, actually). But so many other wins inexplicably slipped through the Cowboys’ fingers. History means nothing to this year’s game, of course — except, maybe it does. OSU players seem overly confident this week, like they’re trying to convince someone of something — maybe even themselves. OU players have basically echoed the ultra-bland “we respect our opponent” refrain. History isn’t something you can run from, but it is something you can learn from.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Cowboys#American Football#Ou
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy