ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's Big 12 Run Ends as Oklahoma State Finishes Strong

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s reign is over.

The Sooners’ run of six straight Big 12 Conference championships came crashing to the ground like so many trophies on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium, a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State engineered by a Cowboy defense that, in the second half, refused to yield.

OSU (11-1) is headed to its first Big 12 Championship Game next week, and Baylor is the Cowboys’ opponent. If OU (10-2) had been able to beat the Cowboys for the seventh year in a row, they’d have met again next week in Arlington, TX.

Instead, OSU gets a shot at just its second Big 12 crown — and maybe more. If the No. 7-ranked Cowboys handle the Bears again, they’ll have a good chance to seize a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

"It's a horrible feeling," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "I mean, that's the only way I can describe it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0u5K_0d8LWSEQ00

"We had a chance to win this league six years in a row, we're not gonna have a chance to do that this year, and that's a gut-punch, man. I hate it for our players. They fought their ass off tonight."

OU led by nine early in the third quarter, but the game turned on Sooner mistakes that delivered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and put the Cowboys in control.

OU ran eight offensive possessions in the second half that produced zero points and resulted in five punts, a fumble and two failed fourth downs. OU's only second-half scores were a touchdown and a safety after two special teams miscues.

After tackling Williams on fourth down short of a first, the Cowboy offense went nowhere and quickly punted the football back to the Sooners.

OU quarterback Caleb Williams almost had one more bit of magic at the end, scooping up a low snap and scrambling 56 yards to give the Sooners one last shot. But three throws into the end zone fell incomplete, and Williams was sacked on fourth down, setting off a mob scene at Boone Pickens Stadium that has been a decade in the making.

Williams finished 20-of-39 passing for 252 yards with three touchdown throws. He also ran 19 times for 36 yards. Kennedy Brooks led the Sooners with 139 yards on 22 carries, but he only got the football a handful of times after OU took its nine-point lead.

Riley said negative plays and penalties all but took the ball out of Brooks' hands in the final 20-plus minutes.

"Could I have given him the ball a few more times? Sure," Riley said. "But I think the bigger issue was the penalties and all that that moved us backwards and puts you in, obviously, a lot tougher spot."

After a back-and-forth first half that finished 24-all — Caleb Williams’ throw to Brayden Willis in the end zone in the closing seconds knotted it up — Oklahoma got a little separation early in the third quarter.

After a productive drive and Michael Turk put the Cowboys deep in their own territory, Perrion Winfrey forced a fumble by Dominic Richardson that bounced backward into the end zone. Two Sooners couldn’t pounce on it, but the result was safety that put OU up 26-24.

The Sooners’ next drive went nowhere again, and Turk punted deep into OSU territory. This time, Brennan Pressley muffed the return, and Justin Broiles recovered in the end zone for an Oklahoma touchdown that made it 33-24.

OSU cut it to 33-31 on Spencer Sanders’ 37-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, then took a 37-31 lead with 8:54 left when Eric Gray returned the favor by muffing a punt at the OU 5-yard line. Demarco Jones recovered and Jaylen Warren rammed in a short touchdown run to put the Cowboys in front.

Oklahoma’s offense had unexpected success against one of college football’s stingiest defenses in the first half from both Williams (204 yards passing) and Kennedy Brooks (56 yards rushing).

But OU’s special teams also gave up a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to Brennan Pressley in the second quarter that answered what had seemed like a critical Sooner touchdown.

Brooks became just the fourth player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards three times in his career, and Williams garnered the respect of his opponents.

"That kid's a beast, man," said OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

In the end, it was an opportunity lost for the Sooners, and a second consecutive regular season with two conference losses. That hasn't happened since 2013-14 — the year before Riley arrived as Bob Stoops' offensive coordinator.

"I'll leave this game, obviously, disappointed that we didn't win and we don't have a chance to play for a seventh championship in a row," Riley said. "But I leave this game proud as heck of may team for this fight, the way we fought. We had a lot of great things in this game.

"You look all across college football, it's not easy. It's so hard, especially against good teams. That's what this league came down to."

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Another Former Oklahoma Recruit Commits to USC

Another Oklahoma-to-USC recruiting flip is complete. Raleek Brown, elite 2022 running back and slot receiver prospect, made his verbal commitment to the Trojans official. All the way back in February, Brown committed to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but even while Riley was in Norman there were grumblings that the Sooners would have to fight off the Trojans to the bitter end.
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Nine Oklahoma Players Receive All-Big 12 Selections

The college football regular season has come to an end which means it is now awards season across the country. While Oklahoma missed out on competing for a Big 12 title this week in Arlington and didn't pick any yearly conference awards, nine Sooners were still named to the All-Big 12 teams on Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Award

He burst onto the scene quite unlike any player in recent memory, and now he is getting recognized for it. Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams got one step closer to earning some hardware on Thursday as he was named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman player.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma President: Bob Stoops Refused Pay

Adding to his legacy at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops apparently declined compensation to be the Sooners’ interim head coach following Lincoln Riley’s shocking departure for USC. That’s what OU president Joe Harroz told reporters on Thursday after a meeting of the OU Board of Regents in Oklahoma City. According to Harroz, Stoops said there was no need to pay him and actually declined the offer twice before Harroz and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione insisted.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Releases Full 2022 Football Schedule

Oklahoma football just dropped some news, but no, it’s not a new head coach. The Big 12 has released the 2022 football schedule, filling out the rest of OU’s slate for the upcoming season. The Sooners will open the season on Sept. 3 against UTEP, and then they’ll host Kent...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Florida Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 74-67 win over the No. 14 Florida Gators on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Bob Stoops
AllSooners

5-Star WR/RB Raleek Brown Decommits From Oklahoma

High school recruit, Raleek Brown, a 5-star running back/wide receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, , has decommitted from Oklahoma. Brown announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter. Brown committed to OU on Feb. 5, and thanked outgoing coaches Lincoln Riley, Dennis Simmons and the entire Ou...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Gives Bob Stoops Big Bonus for Interim Coach Duties

The University of Oklahoma will pay Bob Stoops a one-time $325,000 supplemental income for his work as OU’s interim football coach. That’s according to the OU Board of Regents agenda, which was published Wednesday ahead of this Friday’s regents meeting in Norman. Stoops began his duties as interim head coach...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Osu#Baylor#Cowboys#Ou
AllSooners

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Enters Transfer Portal

Spencer Rattler has entered the transfer portal. The former Oklahoma starting quarterback was replaced by Caleb Williams against Texas this year, leading many to speculate that his time at OU would be done at the conclusion of this season, and now it’s official. “Sooner Nation, thank you for allowing me...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full press conference from Tuesday, Nov. 30 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night in Norman. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood Enters the Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma Sooners will be down another wide receiver. Former 5-star Jadon Haselwood announced he will be entering the transfer portal in a statement on Instagram. "It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out," Haselwood said. "After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Why Oklahoma Again Turned to Bob Stoops

NORMAN — Bob Stoops doesn’t plan to interject in the Oklahoma coaching hire. But if Joe Castiglione needs him again, Stoops will be there to lend a word of advice on any candidates — even if those candidates might be some of Stoops’ close friends. “I got a lot of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Josh Heupel Committed to Tennessee Despite Oklahoma Opening

Lincoln Riley’s move to USC sent Oklahoma into their first real head coaching search since 1998. On Monday, athletic director Joe Castiglione said people “would never believe” some of the names who have reached out expressing interest in taking the job, and that the Sooners will leave no stone unturned searching for the right fit for the program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Players: 'It's Been a Hell of a Day'

Finally, on Sunday night, Oklahoma players got to speak out. After OU coach Lincoln Riley walked away from the Sooners and took the head coaching job at USC, two players in particular — H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis — expressed themselves on their weekly podcast. On the latest episode...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy