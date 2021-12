According to a Thursday press release, lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez has now signed to be one of the faces of Bud Light’s “talent roster.” With a long awaited fight with George Kambosos right around the corner, the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight champ is now discovering another – no doubt lucrative – line of income. “I am extremely excited to be the first boxer to join the Bud Light family and represent the brand alongside its other superstar athletes across various sports,” New York native Lopez claims. “Boxing is all about the support you have in your corner, and I am pumped to have Bud Light with me heading into my championship fight next week.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO