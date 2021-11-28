ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Savannah Sipping Society"

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures,...

www.traverseticker.com

connectsavannah.com

Happy Thanksgiving from Connect Savannah!

Connect Savannah would like to wish all our readers a very Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving!. Please note our offices will be closed on Thurs. Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 so our staff may enjoy Thanksgiving with their families and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Introducing the Savannah Gallery of Art

A few months ago, I started noticing social media posts about a new downtown gallery coming to Bryan Street. Initially concerned that it may be a bit off the beaten track of the historic district, I visit the newly opened Savannah Gallery of Art on a recent sunny late afternoon. I find a beautiful redbrick warehouse space flooded with light, the entrance doors (actually on the Lincoln Street side of the building directly across from the Abe’s on Lincoln tavern) flung open to invite in the many locals, passersby and, of course, tourists walking to and from their hotels and inns on Bay and River Streets.
SAVANNAH, GA
traverseticker.com

OTP Auditions

For "Cinderella." This musical has roles for adults of all ages & youth aged 10-14. Auditionees must prepare 16 bars of a song of their choice & bring the sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. They will also be asked to learn a short dance combination so they should dress comfortably with suitable dance shoes. Performances will be Feb. 17 - March 19.
THEATER & DANCE
traverseticker.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Giving Tuesday for TART Trails

Today Traverse City Tourism will match up to $5,000 of donations to TART Trails in recognition of Giving Tuesday. Any donation made either in person or online is part of the match. In addition, Silver Spruce Brewing will host a special TART Trails happy hour from 4-7pm. TART staff will be on hand collecting donations & talking trails. Grab a cider or brew & $1 from each pint will be donated back to TART.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Christmas Journey

Watch scenes come to life as a guide leads you through a woodland path filled with actors, scenery & live animals.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
traverseticker.com

Have a Heart Art Mart & Fundraiser

Browse handmade & one-of-a-kind art & gifts created by 25+ local artists at Arts for All’s own pop-up art market, the Have a Heart Art Mart & Fundraiser. Artists donate 50-100% of their profits sold to Arts for All. Also, Real Estate One’s Charitable Foundation is doing a 50% match to all profits made. Arts for All of Northern Michigan provides arts & cultural experiences to connect people of all abilities. artsforallnmi.org.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WTGS

Savannah residents walk for "unity in the community"

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Saturday, a group of Savannah’s residents and officials gathered in Daffin Park for a Unity Walk. Event organizer, Siti Brannen, said this is her way of bringing community members together regardless of backgrounds or identities. “What we’re doing here is promoting unity," Brannen said. "We want...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

That's So Savannah: Dashing through the snow? Was 'Jingle Bells' written in Savannah?

On Thanksgiving, while you and your family are gathered around the table, waiting to tuck into a glistening turkey and piles of mashed potatoes, what traditional Thanksgiving songs will you be singing along to? Old American folk standards like “We Gather Together” or “Over the River and Through the Woods,” or perhaps something more contemporary like Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant?”
SAVANNAH, GA
traverseticker.com

Dave Calendine Concert

Enjoy an evening listening to holiday favorites played on the Mighty Cinderella Wurlitzer by Red Wings Associate Organist Dave Calendine.
MUSIC
WSAV News 3

Dog-friendly restaurants in Savannah

For when you just can’t leave Fido at home, here at five dog friendly restaurants in the area for you to bring him along. The Funky Brunch Café The Funky Brunch Café is an experience like no other. You can make your own pancakes at the indoor seating or enjoy the brightly colored décor sitting […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shortage of gravestones affecting Savannah families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen all kinds of delays and shortages during the pandemic, now we’re adding gravestones to that list. Oglethorpe Marble and Granite says they have about 30 to 40 headstone orders waiting and they have no idea when they’ll be able to get them done. “The...
SAVANNAH, GA
traverseticker.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating this year for your donation. New this year… the virtual experience “Beyond the Competition” will allow you to watch, vote & donate to your favorite nonprofit from the comfort of your very own screen. Airing Dec. 3-4 at 7pm & a 3pm matinee on Dec. 5.
ADVOCACY
Smoky Mountain News

Want to paint, sip craft beer?

Robin Arramae of WNC Paint Events will be continuing her fun paint nights to bring you not only a “night out,” but an experience that lifts your spirits. Join others as Arramae shows you step-by-step how to paint a beginner level painting as you sip on your favorite craft beer.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
traverseticker.com

Polar Express Comes to Elk Rapids

Polar Express Train Display at 211 River St., 10am-3pm. Live reindeer at the Christmas tree, 11am-2pm. Polar Express movie at Elk Rapids Cinema: Fri., Sat. & Sun. Pick up your magic ticket = 6 punches for a jingle bell. Children's Book Reading: 2pm at ER Harbor Wear.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES

