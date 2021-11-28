ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reconcile charter school tuition costs

By the Editorial Board
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

The 74

States, Districts Working Together to Become Better Charter School Authorizers

There is a persistent myth in education reform circles that school districts hate charter schools and cannot be trusted as charter authorizers if the sector is to succeed. This myth obscures important realities — and opportunities — for the charter movement. These are challenging times for all public schools, and forward-thinking districts want to ensure […]
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers seek stability for charter schools

In Florida, charter schools are considered public schools. Families that attend them expect them to provide some stability. When the Hillsborough County school district moved to shutter several over the summer, offering limited warning, red flags went up. Now lawmakers want to offer further protections for the charters and the families. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
WTHR

IPS board approves sharing referendum money with charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners voted Thursday night to approve sharing district operating referendum funds with innovation charter schools. In early November, the administration presented the proposal after families and school leaders voiced support for sharing the funds after the referendum was approved in 2018...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Center Square

West Virginia approves first two online charter schools

(The Center Square) – West Virginia will have its first two online charter schools now that the education institutions received approval from the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board. The board approved the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia and the Mountain State Learning Solutions, which will provide online education...
EDUCATION
kiwaradio.com

Rules Approved For New Charter School Law

Statewide Iowa — The state Board of Education has approved rules for the new law that makes it easier to form publicly-funded charter schools. The board’s attorney, Thomas Mayes, told them this process will be quite different than what they’ve seen in the past. He says it will be a...
EDUCATION
Herald-Dispatch

W.Va. charter board approves two statewide online charter schools

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia charter school board on Wednesday approved allowing two statewide online charters to open next school year. The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved the West Virginia Virtual Academy, run by the publicly traded company Stride Inc., formerly K12 Inc. It will enroll up to 2,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
EDUCATION
floridapolitics.com

Charter school bill draws rare bipartisanship in House panel

The bill is a response to the near-closure of four Hillsborough County charter schools. Lawmakers are starting to take action on a bill to put guardrails on how charter schools are renewed. The measure (HB 225), sponsored by St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins, would require school boards to renew...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WSPA 7News

UofSC announces plan for tuition freeze in 2022-23 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina announced its plan to freeze tuition systemwide for the 2022-23 academic year, making it the fourth year in a row the state’s flagship has held tuition at the same rate. Interim President Harris Pastides said announcing tuition costs for the next academic year this fall instead […]
COLUMBIA, SC
idahoednews.org

ARTEC: Was it even a public charter school?

I toured the five buildings that made up ARTEC in the autumn of 2013. My guide was the then-superintendent of the Gooding School District Heather Williams. At the time I was impressed that the district-partners came together to provide learning options for their students that they could not provide on their own. I remember one district offered woodworking/cabinetry, while another offered something akin to finance and banking, and another offered auto mechanics and there were other “programs” that I am forgetting now! In speaking with the students in each program I was impressed by how engaged they said they were in their learning.
EDUCATION
NY1

NYC charter schools open on-site COVID-19 vaccine sites

NEW YORK — New York City expanded its on-site COVID-19 vaccine hubs to charter schools on Friday. Charter schools were initially excluded from the vaccine rollout, which only saw vaccine pods at public schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the effort to get more vaccines into the arms of children a “charter school blitz.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

Agora Cyber Charter School Earns Middle States Accreditation

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Agora Cyber Charter School announced that it has earned accreditation by the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools, a worldwide leader in accreditation and continuous school improvement. Agora currently serves over 5,500 students from 66 counties in Pennsylvania. “Agora is committed to...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WDVM 25

FCPS Board of Education approves converting Sabillasville Elementary to public charter school

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Frederick County Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to convert Sabillasville Elementary School to a public charter school. The school currently has about 70 students enrolled. Those students will automatically be moved to the new school. The charter school will focus on agriculture and environmental studies. Discussions about the closing of […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nashville Scene

Metro School Board Names New High School, Debates Charter Matters

Tuesday’s Metro Nashville Public Schools board meeting resulted in a new name for a new high school and changes for a few charter schools, along with some heated debate. Before the meeting began, a few members convened as part of a committee to discuss the top three names for the new Bellevue high school set to replace Hillwood High in 2023. According to Abigail Tylor — who represents District 9, where the new high school will be located — the community most strongly supported the name Bellevue High School. But the naming committee, and later the entire school board — minus District 8 representative Gini Pupo-Walker, who wasn't present at the meeting — voted to name the school after civil rights activist Rev. James Lawson.
NASHVILLE, TN
92.7 WOBM

Feds tell NJ to reverse school aid cuts to 81 districts, charters

TRENTON – Federal education officials have ordered New Jersey to restore millions of dollars in school funding cuts to as many as 81 school districts and charter schools or risk forfeiting billions in federal aid. The U.S. Department of Education said in a Nov. 24 letter that this year’s school-aid...
EDUCATION
kmyu.tv

Audit finds holes in accountability between state, charter school boards

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A poorly defined relationship between the Utah State Board of Education – which is made up of elected members – and the Utah State Charter School Board – made up of appointed members – creates gaps in accountability, a legislative audit finds. For years, Beyond...
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Bob Schaffer Headmaster of Liberty Common Charter School

Former Congressman Bob Schaffer is headmaster of Liberty Common Charter School in Fort Collins, CO, consistently one of the top-performing schools in the state. I will ask Bob for any thoughts about what happened at Oxford High School in Michigan yesterday. The scheduled topics, which we'll also get to, include an interesting note discussing "well-cultivated spiritedness and well-practiced courage (CLICK HERE) accentuating linkages between academic instruction, intentional physical activity, and the maintenance of a free society" based in part on this article: Physical Education, Spiritual Fortitude - The American Mind I love the concept. Bob was also part of a group that put out a document about parental rights in the context of government overreach regarding COVID restrictions and more. That document is here: InDefenseofParentalRights (constantcontact.com)
FORT COLLINS, CO
Washington Post

13 ways charter schools shape their enrollment

Early this year, my Washington Post colleague Jay Mathews and I published conflicting pieces about whether charter schools — which are publicly funded but privately operated — sometimes control which students are admitted. Jay said in a column that it is something of a myth that charter schools pick and...
EDUCATION
K2 Radio

New Charter School in Mills to Emphasize Patriotism in Their Curriculum

With attempts to form a new public charter school in Mills underway, there is a need to stand out from other schools, which is where the 1776 curriculum comes in. Following an approval process, the teaching materials used for the charter school will be taken from Hillsdale College, a small university in Michigan, which covers a variety of math, science, and history topics.
MILLS, WY

