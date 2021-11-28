ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother fulfills promise: “I will get justice”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the beginning, there have been two starkly different stories about what led to the death of Ahmaud Arbery. PROSECUTOR LINDA DUNIKOSKI: Mr. Arbery was under attack. … and they made their decision to attack … because he was a Black man running down the street. LAURA HOGUE |...

sandhillsexpress.com

WSB Radio

Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks out after murder trial verdict: 'I'm really, really thankful'

NEW YORK — Ahmaud Arbery's mother said she is feeling especially thankful this Thanksgiving, after three men were found guilty of his murder. "Today is Thanksgiving and I'm really, really thankful. My family and I are really, really thankful for the verdict we got yesterday," Wanda Cooper-Jones told ABC News' Whit Johnson in an interview Thursday on Good Morning America.
First Coast News

'That was just beyond rude' | Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to defense attorney saying Arbery had 'long, dirty toenails'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — During her closing arguments, Gregory McMichael's attorney, Laura Hogue, appeared to blame Ahmaud Arbery for his own death. She repeated the line, "No one but Ahmaud Arbery" when talking about his choices not to stop and talk to the McMichaels and to run when Travis McMichael told him the police were on their way.
Person
Jackie Johnson
Person
Greg Mcmichael
New Pittsburgh Courier

Guest Editorial: Justice was served in Ahmaud Arbery trial

All three White men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, unarmed Black jogger, were convicted of murder Nov. 24 in a case that drew national outrage. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. were convicted on charges of felony murder for the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery.
The New Yorker

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

One consequence of living in our current era of absurdities is that you are cured of a belief in foregone conclusions. Anything can happen, and the most surreal possibility is no more distant than the most mundane. In the moments before his death, in February of 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men in two pickup trucks as he jogged through the leafy, bucolic streets of a suburban subdivision called Satilla Shores, near Brunswick, Georgia. One of those men, Travis McMichael, acting on a belief that Arbery, who was twenty-five, looked suspicious, confronted him with a shotgun and fired the weapon three times. Arbery was unarmed, but the gunman sought to declare that he had acted in self-defense. The fact that a jury, on Wednesday, convicted all three men—McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan—for their actions in this murderous safari is less significant than the fact that this outcome was never a certainty. It might not have even been a probability.
KTLA

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom says she’s thankful for justice and son’s legacy

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day. But there will still be an empty chair at the family’s celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him he […]
