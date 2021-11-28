ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets player grades: The Suns put an end to the Nets' winning ways

By Ajayi Browne
 5 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets’ four game winning streak was snapped by the hottest team in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday night. They did it in dominant fashion, too. Devin Booker (30 PTS, 9-18 FG) led the way for the Suns, lighting the Nets up right from the tip off.

With Brooklyn having their way on the glass, outrebounding Phoenix 47-41, turnovers were the Nets’ downfall. They compiled 20 turnovers and James Harden (12 PTS, 14 ASTS, 13 REBS) notched seven of them. The Suns’ suffocating defense reigned supreme, but still, a lot of these turnovers were sloppy and unforced.

A discrepancy on the field goal attempts were also an issue for Brooklyn. They put up eight more shots than the Nets while only shooting 30% (7-for-23) from downtown. Even with the Suns shooting close to that at 34%, they got up 15 more threes than the Nets. Without Joe Harris, Brooklyn couldn’t match their presence on the perimeter.

Things didn’t end there either too. To add insult to injury, the Suns’ pace was just too much to handle. Brooklyn simply couldn’t keep up. After leading by as many as 33, Phoenix defeated Brooklyn 113-107 and the Nets didn’t even capture a lead throughout the entire contest.

Nets head coach Steve Nash and his squad will be back at it again on Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant: A

Kevin Durant (39 PTS, 9 REBS, 7 ASTS) was a lifeline for the Nets to stay in the game. The man nearly dropped 40 points on 50% efficiency from the field, but settled for 46%. He could have made some better decisions with the ball on his way to picking up five turnovers, but the lack of spacing on the floor was clear.

James Harden: B-

James Harden (12 PTS, 14 ASTS, 13 REBS) could not figure out how to score on this Suns defense. Going into the final period, he had only made one field goal, settling for only four points. His seven turnovers didn’t help either. This game proved that Harden is far away from being a great maestro. He isn’t a pure point guard anyway, so if he’s not scoring, defenses are going to adjust to his playmaking.

DeAndre Bembry: A

DeAndre Bembry (18 PTS, 9 REBS) was extremely efficient from the field thanks to his off-ball awareness. Bembry went 9-of-11 from the field and defended really well too. Grabbing nine rebounds was huge too for Brooklyn.

Again, Bembry should try getting up at least one three. It would provide more spacing for the team. Especially with Joe Harris out.

LaMarcus Aldridge: A-

LaMarcus Aldridge (18 PTS, 6 REBS) put up his usual scoring numbers on 8-of-12 accuracy from the field. Even so, his defense was not the best tonight. He’s just not quick enough at this stage in his career and with Nicolas Claxton out, it was more pressure for the veteran to fill that void with Phoenix playing at such a fast pace.

Patty Mills: B

The Suns were prepared to stop Patty Mills (9 PTS, 3 PM) from gaining any type of rhythm. After scoring 23 points last game against the Boston Celtics, the Australian native only got up seven shots. With Joe Harris out, the spacing was doomed. Though, Mills should have put pressure on the Suns’ defense by penetrating in the interior at least. You can’t just camp on the three-point line the whole game.

James Johnson: A

James Johnson (6 PTS, 6 REBS) should have played more. In 27 minutes, Johnson recorded a plus-minus of +14. When the Nets got the deficit to five in the fourth quarter, it was Johnson who was able to help the team match Phoenix’s pace. Although his height is not up there with Deandre Ayton and Javale McGee, his physicality would have been enough since he already has the pace.

RELATED PEOPLE
