NFL

Ravens make multiple roster moves ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens currently stand at 7-3 and hold first place in the AFC North. They will face off with the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. They have maneuvered through countless injuries, slow starts and much more to put together and impressive 2021 season.

Ahead of their matchup with Cleveland on “Sunday Night Football“, Baltimore activated inside linebacker Malik Harrison from injured reserve, signed defensive back Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and put safety Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve. The team also elevated defensive tackle Isaiah Mack from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest.

Harrison returns to the active roster after getting hit by a stray bullet in the leg during Baltimore’s bye week. He will slot back into playing some inside linebacker, but could also see time on the outside. Washington heads to injured reserve after breaking his foot, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Seymour has spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad, and will provide secondary depth to a unit that has been decimated by injuries throughout the year. Mack signed with Baltimore’s practice squad this past week and could play a role on the defensive line depending on if fellow defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams can suit up in Week 12.

russellstreetreport.com

How to Bet NFL Week 12: Ravens vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will host the injury-ravaged Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football this week. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play despite continuing to suffer from an injury to his non-throwing left shoulder which has still quite apparently impacted his play. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is also expected to play after missing the Ravens’ last game with an illness. Jackson was a full participant at practice this week.
