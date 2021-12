The Stuart Weitzman School of Design selected two students entering their final year of study to receive a $50,000 scholarship to put towards their education. The recipient of the 2021 Witte-Sakamoto Family Prize in City and Regional Planning is Xuezhu "Gillian" Zhao, who is in the Master of City Planning program with a concentration in smart cities. The recipient of the 2021 Kanter Tritsch Prize in Energy and Architectural Innovation is Beikel Rivas, who is studying in the Master of Architecture program.

