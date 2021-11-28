WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss loss to LSU

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher may the the current and future head coach in Aggieland but he is very familiar with the Aggies' last opponent of the 2021 regular season in LSU. Fisher has not only faced the Tigers every year since his arrival in College Station but he was an assistant under two different head coaches there which included a national title winning team in 2003. Fisher spoke about all aspects of the game including the difficulty of playing in Baton Rouge as both the home and visiting team, how well the Tigers are currently playing as the season winds to a close, and the challenge of matching what should be an amped up team in Ed Orgeron's last game in Tiger Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO