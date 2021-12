Dopesick is an enticing drama based on the best-selling non-fiction novel, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and The Drug Company That Addicted America written by Beth Macy. This series explores the dark side of America; the opioid crisis. Danny Strong the show’s creator does an excellent job at seamlessly blending fiction and reality to paint an accurate depiction of addiction and the deep-seated politics in the pharmaceutical industry. The writers spend a great deal of time developing each of the character’s storyline on the show. Betsy Mallum is one of the most relatable characters on the series and we quickly become enamored in her journey.

