No. 6 Notre Dame stomps Stanford in final Playoff audition

After another Stanford punt, Notre Dame started from its own 31-yard line. Jack Coan hit Lorenzo Styles for 7 yards. Kyren Williams then rushed for 14 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Stanford 48, Jack Coan was sacked for a loss of 9 yards. The Irish were trying to run a fake reverse, but didn’t have any time. On 2nd and 19, Coan threw short toward Kyren Williams, but he couldn’t haul it in. On 3rd and 19, Coan checked down to Williams, who picked up 15 yards to bring up 4th and manageable. On 4th and 4, Coan connected with Kevin Austin for 8 yards and a first down. On 1st and 10 from the Stanford 34, Coan found Mayer for 15 yards to the Stanford 19. That brought the end of the first quarter. On 1st and 10 to start the 2nd quarter, Coan hit Braden Lenzy for a gain of 15 yards to the Stanford 4-yard line. After a penalty, the ball was spotted at the 2-yard line. On 1st and goal for the Irish, Coan hit tight end George Takacs for the score. It was his first touchdown since his freshman year back in 2019.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO