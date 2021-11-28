FACE Report: Field technician electrocuted after contacting downed power line

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash along a central Minnesota highway. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Preliminary information shows the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 about 15 miles north of Mora in Kanabec County. A northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed over the center line and collided with a Buick sedan. The driver of the sedan, Mia Lisa Besemann of Finlayson, died at the scene. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt. Neither the truck’s driver, a 46-year-old Braham man, nor his three passengers were hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO