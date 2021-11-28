Moped Accident Causes Serious Injuries to Driver

(KICD) — There were two personal injury accidents in the broadcast area last week:. It appears a Cleghorn man was ejected from his vehicle through the front windshield a week ago Sunday night. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s department says 40 year old Benjamin Kamphoff missed a curve, went airborn, rolled, and the vehicle coming to rest on its top. There was damage to nearby trees 12 feet in the air. Kamphoff was transported to the Cherokee hospital with what were described as “minor” injuries. The crash occurred three miles East of Sutherland at the intersection of 460th Street and Wilson Avenue.

O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO