ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Moped Accident Causes Serious Injuries to Driver

boropark24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver on a moped, who appeared to be intoxicated, suffered serious injuries after crashing...

www.boropark24.com

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Two Personal Injury Accidents

(KICD) — There were two personal injury accidents in the broadcast area last week:. It appears a Cleghorn man was ejected from his vehicle through the front windshield a week ago Sunday night. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s department says 40 year old Benjamin Kamphoff missed a curve, went airborn, rolled, and the vehicle coming to rest on its top. There was damage to nearby trees 12 feet in the air. Kamphoff was transported to the Cherokee hospital with what were described as “minor” injuries. The crash occurred three miles East of Sutherland at the intersection of 460th Street and Wilson Avenue.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KVIA

Serious injuries in 1-car crash on Hondo Pass

EL PASO, Texas — A traffic crash in the 4500 block of Hondo Pass on Monday afternoon resulted in serious injuries, according to El Paso police. Traffic Investigators were summoned to the scene just after 2 p.m. to determine what led up to the crash. Police said it was a...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moped#Accident
newspressnow.com

Multiple people suffer serious injuries in Friday crash

Several people were taken to Mosaic Life Care, with multiple suffering from serious injuries, after a crash around 5:45 p.m. Friday on North Belt Highway. A Land Rover was driving on the Belt near Blackwell Road when it rear-ended a Toyota van, which pushed the van into a Ford SUV, St. Joseph police said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Chronicle

Alleged Intoxicated Driver Causes Three-Vehicle Accident on State Route 504

A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after an SUV reportedly hit his vehicle on State Route 504 between Silver Lake and Toutle. A Toutle man driving eastbound on the state highway allegedly "lost control," spun out and hit two vehicles traveling the opposite direction, reports the Washington State Patrol, who arrived at the incident just before 8 a.m. Monday.
TOUTLE, WA
WDTV

No injuries reported in Marion Co. accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, officials say. Crews responded to the accident around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brunner’s Ridge Rd. and Meadowdale Rd, according to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.
MARION COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Serious car accident causes lane closure on Tyndall Parkway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A serious car accident has caused part of the northbound lanes of Tyndall Parkway to close. The accident occurred near Lakewood Drive and by the Subway restaurant in Callaway. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to use caution in the area.
CALLAWAY, FL
clearwatertribune.com

Single vehicle accident results in injuries

According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Saturday, Nov. 27, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident near milepost 44 on Highway 12. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Issac Mcfarland, 18, of Lewiston, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into a culvert off the side of the road. Mcfarland was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
bigcountryhomepage.com

Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in north Abilene

Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in north Abilene. Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash in north Abilene. Kyle Rittenhouse blames former lawyers for Proud Boys photos | Banfield. Bovina HS principal adopts former student, helps him overcome adversity. Bounty hunters kidnapped man for ransom —...
ABILENE, TX
wktn.com

Juvenile Driver Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash

A juvenile was injured in a crash that occurred just after nine Tuesday night on State Route 4 in Crawford County. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, the juvenile was driving north on 4 and attempted to pass a vehicle being operated by 23 year old Samantha Burchett, of Bucyrus.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Motorist from Logan County Sustains Serious Injuries in Vehicle Accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle accident yesterday on State Route 117 in Auglaize County. Troopers say a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 34-year-old Mason K. Staley of Lima was heading southeast around 7 a.m. and lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. The Mailbu slid across the center line and was struck by an oncoming 2019 Kia Forte operated by 53-year-old Bertha Kirwan of Lakeview.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wfcnnews.com

Person airlifted with serious injuries following altercation in Zeigler

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Police are investigating after an overnight altercation left one person seriously injured in Zeigler. Multiple agencies were requested to the scene early Sunday morning of a disturbance on Beaumont Street in Zeigler. One person was later airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, including many lacerations to...
ZEIGLER, IL
capecod.com

No serious injuries after car and tractor-trailer collide in Mashpee causing semi to roll over

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that Great Neck Road North will be shut down for a majority of the day due to a motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 0630 this morning. A head-on collision between a passenger car and a tractor-trailer resulted in a rollover. All vehicle occupants are being treated for injuries and are expected to recover at this time.
MASHPEE, MA
ozarkradionews.com

Head-on Collision Saturday leaves man with serious injuries

Gainesville, Mo. – A head-on collision near Theodosia injured three people, with one with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3:58 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway P, four miles southwest of Theodosia. A southbound 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Orval Merriman, 47 of...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy