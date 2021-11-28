Moped Accident Causes Serious Injuries to Driver

According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Saturday, Nov. 27, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident near milepost 44 on Highway 12. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Issac Mcfarland, 18, of Lewiston, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into a culvert off the side of the road. Mcfarland was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.
