ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hellems has career-best 31 points, N.C. State beats La. Tech

WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaMcv_0d8LImio00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems drained six 3-pointers, scored a career-high 31 points and N.C. State outran Louisiana Tech 90-81 on Saturday.

All five starters reached double figures for N.C. State (5-1), which is undefeated at home. Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 14 points each — Hayes with five assists — while Dereon Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona scored 10 each.

Dowuona’s points were a career best and he added a career-high six blocks. Seabron added five steals.

The Wolfpack forced 14 turnovers while committing just six themselves and had 10 steals while scoring 20 points off Louisiana Tech miscues.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. poured in a career-high 30 points with a career-best 18 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (4-2), which saw its four-game win streak end. The Bulldogs were coming off a game in which they made 13 3-pointers but were held to 6-for-18 shooting from distance against the Wolfpack.

Keaston Willis, who tied a career-high with seven 3s earlier this season, was held to 1-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc and finished with seven points.

Hellems drained back-to-back 3s, the second off a Seabron steal, as N.C. State jumped out 8-2 and led the rest of the way.

N.C. State entertains Nebraska on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech plays host to Texas Southern on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

No. 20 ULL seeks 1st Sun Belt title game triumph vs App St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — For Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier, there was never a thought of starting his next job at Florida before he’d coached the No. 20 Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. This is the third time in four years since Napier arrived in Lafayette that the Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WNCT

Seabron scores 39, N.C. State tops Nebraska in 4 OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and N.C. State defeated Nebraska 104-100 in a marathon, four-overtime Big Ten-ACC Challenge Wednesday night. The 39 points was also a record for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. That Seabron, who played 57 minutes, scored four of those points, for the lead […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WNCT

Unexpected title match: Wake Forest, Pitt square off in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two surprising programs with high-powered offenses will square off Saturday night when No. 17 Pittsburgh meets 18th-ranked Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. It’s the first time since 2014 that Clemson, with its recognizable sea of orange, won’t be playing for the title after the Tigers dominated the […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

No. 2 NC State women pull away late to beat No. 6 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night. Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WNCT

Wake Forest’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett earn ACC top honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson as its coach of the year and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as its player of the year. The league released its individual awards this week. Pickett was also named offensive player of the year, while the list includes Florida State defensive end Jermaine […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

VCU pulls away from ECU in fourth, wins 65-48

RICHMOND, Va. – A cold stretch in the fourth quarter was the difference as the East Carolina women’s basketball team fell to VCU 65-48 on Wednesday night. The Pirates fall to 4-4 on the season, snapping a two-game winning streak. The Rams improve to 4-2 on the year. How It Happened Danae McNeal and Alexsia […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

ECU releases 2022 lacrosse schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will play six 2021 NCAA Tournament teams as well as a five-game American Athletic Conference slate as part of its 2022 schedule, as announced by head coach Amanda Moore on Wednesday. The season will get started with a road trip to Radford on Feb. 12. Radford will be one of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#N C State#Ap#Wolfpack#Texas Southern
WNCT

ECU, Mike Houston agree to tentative terms of new contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University Head Football Coach Mike Houston, who has led the Pirates to their first bowl appearance and winning season since the 2014 campaign, has agreed to tentative terms of a proposed contract that would help secure his position through the 2026 season according to an announcement from ECU Director of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Coach Pry set the bar high’: Virginia Tech officially introduces new head football coach Brent Pry on Thursday

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: Numerous Virginia Tech leaders turned out Thursday morning to officially introduce the new head football coach Brent Pry to Hokie Nation. According to Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock, Pry was the first one to be interviewed for the job and fit all the traits for the university’s ideal candidate. On top […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WNCT

Struggling Panthers limp into bye week having lost 7 of 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian used to recite an old adage: you never want to get too high in the NFL because you’re only two weeks away from disaster. One of Polian’s former teams, the Carolina Panthers, is learning that firsthand. Two weeks after going to Arizona and pounding the […]
NFL
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy