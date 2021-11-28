ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Buchanan Schools students, grades K-7, now required to mask up

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 5 days ago

Students who attend Buchanan Schools in grades Kindergarten through 7 are now required to...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Schools To Extend Winter Break Due To Ongoing COVID Strain

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The state’s second largest school district is extending its winter break due to the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Paul Public Schools called off classes for Dec. 20 and 21 to give students a full two-week break. The district encouraged families to use the time to get vaccinated or the booster shot. At a special board meeting Monday night, St Paul Public Schools superintendent Joe Gothard talked about the challenge of keeping schools adequately staffed during the pandemic. “One of the busiest days, on a Friday last month, we had 300 absences in our District 13,” he said. Gothard...
SAINT PAUL, MN
hngnews.com

DeForest School District plans to phase out mask requirement in 2022

The DeForest Area School District is tentatively moving toward the next stage of lifting COVID-19 prevention health restrictions and phasing out face mask requirements. DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez provided the Board of Education a mixed report on COVID prevention at their Nov. 22 meeting. District staff have noted an uptick in reported COVID infections among students, Runez told the board, reflecting a recent statewide trend.
DEFOREST, WI
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks No Longer Required For Palm Beach School District Visitors

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District late Thursday afternoon amended its policy for masks, now eliminating the requirement for school visitors to wear masks in buildings. From the school district in an official advisory: “As you may be aware, […] The article Masks No Longer Required For Palm Beach School District Visitors appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com

BG City Schools requiring masks starting Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will require face masks in all district buildings starting Monday, Nov. 22. The new policy applies to all staff, students, and parents regardless of vaccination status. Superintendent Francis Scruci made the announcement due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases after...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org

Face Coverings Required in Pre-K to Grade 6, Effective Nov. 29 – Jan. 1

Effective Monday, Nov. 29 upon return from the Thanksgiving break, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6 during instructional hours, through the end of December. The requirement will apply to all students, staff, and visitors in...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Tri-City Herald

Richland School Board won’t challenge WA on COVID mask requirements

Two newly-elected Richland school board members didn’t challenge Washington state’s COVID masking requirements on their first night in office, but one said she isn’t done fighting. Audra Byrd and Semi Bird, who rode into office on a wave of voter frustration over COVID mandates, were sworn in Tuesday night. And...
WASHINGTON STATE
Argus Press

Owosso schools set to require masks after holiday break

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools will enact a 10-day mask mandate for all students and staff after the Thanksgiving holiday break amid a surge in COVID-19 cases — a decision that drew mixed reactions after the board made its decision. A number of parents, students and community members took time...
OWOSSO, MI
FOX Carolina

Face coverings required for Pre-K-sixth grade at Henderson Co. schools

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Some students, staff and visitors will now be required to wear face coverings at Henderson County Public Schools, the school district announced Monday. The rule will go into effect Monday, Nov. 29 for students, staff and visitors in Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 students after the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wjct.org

Masks no longer required in Duval County Public Schools

Citing a new state law signed Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Duval County Public Schools says it is suspending its requirement for parents to opt their children out of wearing a face covering. “The wearing of a face covering in all school settings, including school bus transportation, is now fully...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
erienewsnow.com

PENNCREST: Masks Not Required, Still Recommended, in Schools Starting Dec. 4

PENNCREST School District will no longer require masks or face coverings to be worn in its schools starting Dec. 4, according to a letter to the school community from superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool on Monday. However, the district is strongly recommending anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask...
EDUCATION
thepampanews.com

Kovar Capital: Financial literacy requirement for high school students

Hey Taylor: What are your thoughts on the financial literacy requirement for high schoolers in Ohio?. Hey Carlos: I’m a big fan of the idea. We have to see how it’s implemented, but I always tell people the time to start teaching kids about money is yesterday. By high school, a lot of teens are already earning and spending without many concepts of how to save or invest.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Hays Post

Hutchinson-area grade school returns to mask mandate

HUTCHINSON — Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale let Hutch Post know that one of his schools is taking additional COVID-19 precautions immediately before Thanksgiving. "Thursday of last week, we got a pretty decent spike at South Hutch Elementary," Nightingale said. "Today and tomorrow, South Hutch Elementary is in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
inklingsnews.com

Students express views on continuous in-school mask mandate

Staples High School has required students and staff to wear masks in the building ever since the return to school in fall of 2020. This mandate is currently in place for schools in Connecticut but not in place for individual towns. As of now, the mandate is set to expire in mid-February, as Governor Lamont’s pandemic emergency powers last through February 15, 2022.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Small-group learning can mitigate the effects of school closures – but only if teachers use it well

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I have dedicated my career to understanding how peer relationships affect young people’s behavior, mental health and academic success, and how teachers can enhance peer relationships through the proper use of small-group learning. Warm and supportive peer relationships have wide-ranging positive effects, most notably on children’s academic success....
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy