Buchanan Schools students, grades K-7, now required to mask up

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The state’s second largest school district is extending its winter break due to the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Paul Public Schools called off classes for Dec. 20 and 21 to give students a full two-week break. The district encouraged families to use the time to get vaccinated or the booster shot. At a special board meeting Monday night, St Paul Public Schools superintendent Joe Gothard talked about the challenge of keeping schools adequately staffed during the pandemic. “One of the busiest days, on a Friday last month, we had 300 absences in our District 13,” he said. Gothard...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO