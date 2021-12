Scotland round off their final Autumn Nations Series match this weekend with Japan travelling to Murrayfield.Scotland are eager to rally after a 30-15 loss to world champions South Africa last weekend.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Scotland face JapanWhile the Brave Blossoms will take confidence from their win over the Scots at the World Cup two years ago, but their form since, partly due to Covid and a lack of practice, has seen them lose four of their last five games - with a solitary win coming against minnows Portugal.It promises to be a good opportunity for Gregor Townsend’s men...

RUGBY ・ 13 DAYS AGO