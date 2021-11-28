Adult Son Behaves Irresponsibly

I’m way past having any patience with the now-too-wearisome anti-vax crowd and their nonsense arguments against what epidemiologists the world over are calling a miracle gift that has and can save literally millions of lives. The value and indeed the necessity of mandating these vaccines was well described in Linda Blackford’s recent editorial and she rightly attributed much if not most of the resistance to the politics of the MAGA crowd as they try to score points with those who are irresponsible with their own lives and thus so with the lives of others.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO