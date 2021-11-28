ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ask Amy: Sister gives new meaning to ‘cruise control’

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: Two years ago (prior to the pandemic), my husband and I went on a cruise with longtime friends. They then asked us to join them again. The date is approaching, and we are having a huge problem letting my sister know we are going. I know this is a...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 10

Beth Janousek
5d ago

widowed for 20 years and still co-dependent? she needs help. you are not responsible for her entertainment. don't mention the trip until a few days before you leave. that way she doesn't have time to guilt you. time to get on with your life. next she'll want to move in with you. you need to have a long talk with her about her lack of a life.

Reply
9
Marilyn Tremper
4d ago

Dear Guilty:Go on vacation with your husband and friends and have a fabulous time - no guilt. The guidance here is right on and your life will be more enjoyable. It's nice that you include her - occasionally- but she needs to find some senior groups for travel, shopping, out to dinner and theatre and best of all, volunteer. Good luck

Reply
3
LOVE'S 2 READ
4d ago

I agree with you Beth. Only it's not just the guilt that her sister will lay on her. If sis is given much notice and to much info, Guilty just might find sis in the cabin down the hall...

Reply
2
Related
Slate

Help! My Husband Broke the One Rule I Had.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to the pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Prudie live chat. Let me know what’s on your mind as you prepare to celebrate with your family, fight with your family, avoid your family, or just (hopefully) enjoy a day off.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse

Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas

Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by. My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago. There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments. My youngest daughter and I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Control
Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: Affection is absent in my 40-year marriage

DEAR ANNIE: My spouse and I have been married for over 40 years. Our children are married with children of their own. They seem happy and well-adjusted, and our whole family seems happy and healthy. I am very blessed and glad things are the way they are. The problem: There...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Overwhelmed mom wants to pack it in

Dear Amy: I never wanted to marry or have children. When my husband proposed I knew it was right to say yes (no regrets). We ended up having a honeymoon baby ... and two others after that! Now they are 7, 5, and 3. I LOVE the life I thought...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sibling’s spousal diss shakes sister to the core

Dear Amy: My partner, “Chas,” and I have been together for 30 years. My sister “Shelly” introduced us. Shelly and Chas are very old friends, in fact, Chas is her daughter’s godfather. Chas tends to be quiet and low key; Shelly is exuberant and loves attention. All these years, we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Family struggles with extremes over holidays

In our nine-member family, we have two people at extremes: One is a staunch anti-masker and anti-vaxxer. The other is paranoid in her efforts to be safe. All family members (except the anti's three) have been vaccinated. We traditionally have family gatherings at our home for most holidays. The anti-vaxxer...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Widow’s Unrealistic Expectations

“My sister is a widow and counts on us to provide her with all her socialization,” says the writer – including the cruise that the writer and her husband have planned with longtime friends. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson recommends to manage these unrealistic expectations. Dear Amy:. Two years...
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: A job, a toddler, no child care and so much tone-deaf advice

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I have a full-time job, toddler, no child care. I am hardly the first to point out how difficult things are right now. Other than my husband, I vent to very few people about the difficulties, simply because there is so little time to TALK to anyone. But on the rare occasion that I do, I find it really hard not to get violently angry at the suggestions these usually wise confidants make. My mom’s suggestion: “Just save all your work for after the toddler goes to sleep.” Which assumes I have absolutely no need for sleep myself and can somehow survive 20-hour days. My friend’s suggestion: “Everyone knows parents are suffering. Just don’t apologize for needing more time to do things at work.” Which is unrealistic considering I still have personal standards, career goals, and a boss who is also on the hook if my work isn’t done or is done poorly.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy