The behind-the-scenes work on developing the 23-acre former IRS site should grow substantially more visible early in the new year. The City of Covington released a request for proposals seeking companies to both demolish the site and address its significant environmental challenges. Proposals are due by noon Dec. 29, and the City hopes to make a decision on awarding a contract within a few weeks after that, City Manager Ken Smith said.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO