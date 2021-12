Over 50 individuals involved with Green Dot Maysville gathered recently to celebrate a huge milestone: Maysville has officially become the first Green Dot City in the nation. Green Dot is a violence prevention strategy that shifts cultural norms away from the tolerance of violence by engaging and equipping bystanders to step in when they see situations of power-based personal violence. The choices a person makes to hurt someone are called red dots, and the choices a person makes to stop red dots are called green dots. When there are more green dots than red, that’s when culture starts to change and fewer people are hurt.

