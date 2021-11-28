ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz enjoy crisp victory over Pelicans 127-105

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPaRa_0d8L8LlA00

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson each added 20 and the revived Utah Jazz rebounded from recent disappointing performances at home to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell, Conley, Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Joe Ingles each drained at least three 3-pointers as the Jazz shot 57.1 percent (20-for-35) from long range and 56.2 percent overall to avenge Friday’s heartbreaking last-second 98-97 loss to New Orleans.

Mitchell, who has been struggling to find his groove lately, played like his usual self in the first half when Utah built a commanding lead, scoring 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds.

Utah took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and built that into a 122-83 cushion with four minutes remaining.

Jaxson Hayes led five Pelicans in double figures with 15 points. The Pelicans missed 27 of 35 3-pointers and shot 43 percent overall.

Devonte’ Graham, the hero of Friday’s game, started Saturday’s contest with a jumper to put the Pelicans on the board first a night after sinking a game-winning 3-pointer.

New Orleans was still within one point several minutes later after Josh Hart’s layup trimmed the Utah lead to 11-10.

Bojan Bogdanovic then hit a pair of free throws followed by a Gay triple, and the Jazz were off and running.

Utah used a 10-2 run and a 12-2 surge to build a 17-point lead before taking a 37-23 advantage into the second quarter.

Mitchell sparked a 12-0 spurt by scoring seven straight as Utah built a 62-33 lead with 5:13 left in the half.

The Jazz only scored two points the rest of the quarter - on a 10-footer by Mitchell - and the Pelicans cut the home team’s lead to 64-56 with a 12-2 run heading into the locker room.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Ingram, Valanciunas pace Pelicans past Wizards, 127-102

NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans looked determined to redeem themselves after a listless, sloppy performance earlier this week marked the nadir of an already dismal start to the season. Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans won...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz cruise to easy victory over the Sacramento Kings

I don’t know what was grosser, the inner fluids of the Kings fan that ended up on the floor, or the state of the Sacramento Kings. Whatever the case, the Utah Jazz cruised to an easy 123-105 victory. For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell continued his excellent season leading the way...
NBA
The Associated Press

Jazz roll to another blowout, rout Kings 123-105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight...
NBA
ABC4

Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz to blowout win over Sacramento, 123-105

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are on a roll again. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout. The Jazz took the lead for good […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Reuters

Brandon Ingram nets game-high 26 as Pelicans wallop Wizards, 127-102

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected spelling of Bertans. Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump to score 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the Washington Wizards 127-102 on Wednesday night. Ingram, who scored season-lows of 12 and nine points while shooting...
NBA
ESPN

Graham's 3-pointer lifts Pelicans to 98-97 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Devonte’ Graham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Fresh off big wins, Jazz and Pelicans to meet twice over weekend

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans will get to know each other quite well this weekend. The teams play each other in a rare back-to-back at the same location, with Game 1 of their two-game set taking place Friday night in Salt Lake City and then a Saturday match.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devonte Graham
kvnutalk

Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105 – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points apiece for the Jazz and Joe Ingles added 15 while making his fourth start of the season.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Make No Excuses After Tough Loss To Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz suffered their worst loss of the season falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 98-97. The Jazz erased a six point deficit with under five minutes to play, building a four point lead with 37 seconds remaining, but allowed the Pelicans to score the final five points of the game to emerge with the win.
NBA
kslsports.com

Pelicans Stun Jazz With Late Three-Pointer

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Pelicans stunned the Utah Jazz with a late three-pointer and picked up a win in Salt Lake City. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. New Orleans beat Utah, 98-97. First Quarter. The Jazz offense got off to...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Forward Bojan Bogdanovic Starts Hot Against Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic got off to a quick start during Utah’s first contest of back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. During the opening five minutes of game time, Bogdanovic score eight of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz do nothing well in loss to Pelicans

The Utah Jazz lost, 98-97 Friday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the worst teams in the league on a Devonte Graham 3-pointer with one second left. You are probably accustomed to seeing some “High Notes” below, followed by the bad stuff. But tonight, there wasn’t anything the Jazz did that warranted praise.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Mike Conley Spins, Banks In Shot Against Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Mike Conley spun on a defender before banking a shot high off the glass and into the basket during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. With 3.1 seconds left in the...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Keys for Pelicans to snare upset win over Jazz

Following a commanding win over the Washington Wizards, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will look to keep the momentum going as they open a back-to-back two-game series in Utah against the Jazz (12-6) Friday night. The Jazz will be a tall test for the Pels as Utah is on pace to another stellar regular season, currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the lowly Pelicans

Two games ago the Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on a last second three. Last game they barely squeaked out a win against the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight, the Jazz lost on a last-second three to the 4-16 Pelicans minus Zion Williamson with a final score of 98-97.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz blow out Pelicans in revenge game

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena. After Friday’s loss to the Pelicans, the Jazz were left pretty despondent and embarrassed. I mean, I didn’t even give them any “high notes” on Friday because their performance was so bad against a team that came into the night with just four wins to their name on the season. But the Jazz seemed to take all the criticism and bad feelings from Friday night and turn it into motivation in what was probably their best all-around game of the year. The Jazz absolutely rocked the Pelicans, and they never let up.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Jazz ‘play with the pass’ in promising win over the Pelicans

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Once again: the Jazz like making a statement with the game’s first play. Here was tonight’s:. Does Donovan Mitchell have the opportunity to take the pull-up three? Yeah,...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Part I

The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans try to shake off the Triptyfan from the Thanksgiving turkey and face each other for game one of a two game set and also the first matchup of this young season. The Pelicans have not had the kind of season that they envisioned so far, but they are still a very talented, young team with all star Brandon Ingram leading the way. Even though the Pelicans roll into town without star Zion Williamson this will be an entertaining couple of games between these two teams.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz dominate the Pelicans in second part of back to back

After a rough night in their first meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Utah Jazz righted the ship and got a decisive win, 127-105. After the game last night Donovan Mitchell gave passionate post-game comments that the Jazz needed to play better and that this wasn’t on Quin. Tonight...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy