ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant -document

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the arrival of travellers who have been in eight African countries, to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, an official document showed on Sunday.

Indonesia, home to popular tourist island Bali, will not allow people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.

The restriction takes effect on Monday, the document says.

Delegates attending G20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs, will not be affected by the ban. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by William Mallard)

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#Zimbabwe#Omicron#Jakarta#G20
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

New US travel ban for omicron variant: What it means for you

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization labeled the omicron coronavirus variant a "variant of concern" on Nov. 24, sparking worries that another new wave of COVID-19 might land in the middle of a travel-filled and close-quartered holiday season. Out of concern for what omicron's "variant of concern" label means -- that it could be more contagious than the highly transmissible delta variant, or that it might make our vaccines less effective against COVID-19 -- the US issued a travel ban for eight countries where omicron is circulating, effective Monday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US State Department updates travel advisories for 19 countries

The U.S. State Department has issued updated travel advisories for 19 countries around the world, including Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for Germany and Denmark in response to COVID-19. The updates, made Nov. 22, come amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions and closures across Europe and after the U.S. Centers for...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy