MLB

2021 Braves Player Review: Johan Camargo

By Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018, Johan Camargo put together a season that had some thinking that he was going to be a key...

ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman’s contract demands in free agency, revealed

Freddie Freeman is one of the most coveted names on the free agency market this offseason, though it’s widely expected the former NL MVP will re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. Still, many clubs are surprised the veteran first baseman hasn’t agreed to a deal with the Braves yet, and it’s especially surprising considering what the 32-year-old is seeking on the open market.
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
Johan Camargo
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
Bleacher Report

Joc Pederson Declines $10M Braves Contract Option for 2022; Will Become Free Agent

Just days after helping the team win its first World Series title since 1995, Joc Pederson declined his portion of a $10 million mutual option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2022 season. Pederson will receive a $2.5 million buyout after declining the option. Atlanta acquired the 2015 All-Star ahead...
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: MLB Trade Rumors projects the contracts of Freeman, Rosario, and Soler

Just like Kiley McDaniel did for ESPN today, MLB Trade Rumors put together their list of the top 50 free agents this offseason with projections. However, unlike McDaniel, MLB Trade Rumors also had Jorge Soler among their top 50 free agents, coming in at #25. Beginning with Freeman, MLB Trade...
TMZ.com

Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video Shows Braves Star Grabbing Wife By Neck

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had his hand aggressively wrapped around his wife's neck just minutes before his arrest last May ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The incident all went down on May 29 in Sandy Springs, GA., after cops say they were called to a...
New York Post

Marcell Ozuna was choking wife as cops burst in, police video shows

New police video has emerged of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna choking his wife before he was arrested for domestic battery this past May. Ozuna was arrested on May 29 in Sandy Springs, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, and charged with two counts of domestic battery. Police said that,...
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
FanSided

Braves: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid

The Atlanta Braves need to make the right moves in free agency to repeat as world champions. For the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves enter the offseason as World Series Champions. Atlanta overcame all odds to win the 2021 Fall Classic over the Houston Astros. This team...
Talking Chop

Braves add four players to 40-man roster including Drew Waters and Freddy Tarnok

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday night that they have added four players to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday’s Rule 5 deadline. Atlanta selected the contracts of outfielder Drew Waters, and right-handers Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson and William Woods. Waters is a Top 100 prospect who spent the entire 2021...
Talking Chop

2021 Braves MiLB prospect review: Justin Dean

Justin Dean was a welcomed sight in 2021. He was among the many who had a lost 2020 COVID-19 campaign after a breakout 2019 in Rome. And like his big-league World Series champion brethren, Dean was a key part of a title-winning ball club in Mississippi. Let’s take a look...
atlantarealestateforum.com

The Braves are Back!

The Atlanta Braves are World Champions once again after defeating the Houston Astros! Thousands of fans flocked to Truist Park to watch the final game on the big screen after waiting nearly 26 years for another championship win. In the regular season, the Braves had the lowest success rate out...
sportstalkatl.com

Braves players they could lose in the Rule 5 Draft

Last week, was the final opportunity to protect MILB players from the Rule 5 Draft, and the Braves chose to protect Drew Waters, Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson, William Woods by adding them to the 40-Man roster. For those not in the know, MILB players can only stay MILB players for a specific amount of time (varies according to circumstance), then the parent club has to add them to the 40-Man roster or risk losing them in a draft that aids players in getting shots with other teams. When drafted in the Rule 5 draft, said player has to be added to the active roster, not just the 40-man, which is a HUGE deal for said player. If the player is drafted in the Rule 5 and the club that drafted said player removes him from the roster, they have to offer the player back to the original club and/or pay an allotted amount to keep the player.
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies sign infielder Johan Camargo to one-year, $1.4M deal

The Phillies are signing infielder Johan Camargo, reports MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes. It’s a $1.4M guarantee. Camargo was recently non-tendered by the Braves. The Phils have since announced the move, with right-hander Adonis Medina designated for assignment to clear 40-man roster space. Camargo’s swift signing was no doubt fueled by Major...
