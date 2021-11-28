ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ed Orgeron won't coach LSU football in bowl game: 'I wish him all the best'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Fom_0d8L7U8a00

LSU football has earned itself a trip to a bowl game, but it will happen without Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers head coach announced after his team's 27-24 victory over Auburn that he'd step away, with offensive line coach Brad Davis serving as the interim. It was a decision he reached mutually with the administration, Orgeron said.

“I told the guys I wish them luck. I’m not going to sit here and coach when there’s another guy coming in to be the head coach next week or the week after, I’m not going to do that," Orgeron said. "This is my team, and as soon as they get a new head coach I was gonna go. The administration … they’ve been great to me, we decided on this. I mutually agree with everything and I wish our guys the best."

LSU needed a win to gain bowl eligibility, and they didn't earn it until Max Johnson found Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard score with 20 seconds remaining in the game, and after the Tigers had surrendered a 10-point lead entering the final quarter.

Orgeron had implored his team to "keep on fighting," something he said repeatedly in his post-game remarks. But it was also clear he was operating like a coach who knew he was on his way out the door either way. When asked about the design on that winning play, he heaped the praise on offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. He couldn't give insight into the final play, for one specific reason.

“Jake called it all. That was the play design, I guess. I didn’t even have my headset on," Orgeron said. "I was just being a cheerleader by then.”

The decision to step away now marks the official end of a bizarre season that turned into a dead-end once Athletic Director Scott Woodward announced Orgeron wouldn't return following the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from a perfect season and national championship. Orgeron said he knew the decision was coming before he even met with Woodward following a blowout loss to Kentucky on the road, and he didn't disagree with it.

Orgeron also noted that there was "dissension" in the locker room. Players were "pissed off," and he understood why. That's part of why he was so elated to see his players, particularly a team captain and veteran leader in Jenkins, walk off the field with a victory and celebrate in the locker room.

"We did what we was supposed to do at LSU. We won a championship. Two subpar seasons, and I was in total agreement when Scott came to me after [Kentucky]," Orgeron said. "Look man, I knew it. May the next guy step in and do great, and I wish him all the best.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

USC Reportedly Didn’t Hire Ed Orgeron Because of His Voice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been a treasure, and fans in Louisiana are likely glad the fiery man in charge of their program brought them a national championship before parting ways. Besides the obvious reasons he’s been beloved in Baton Rouge and the Bayou — top-notch recruiting, leading LSU...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
USA Today

Ed Orgeron gets win No. 50 as the LSU Tigers hold off ULM

The LSU Tigers finally got off the snide and ended their three-game winning streak to improve to 5-6. It didn’t come easy, although the team led from the wire to wire once they scored on their opening drive. It would be the young receivers who would stand out in this game, plus the questionable calls that kept UL in this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
247Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said previewing LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media on Monday about the Tigers facing Texas A&M on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Here's what Orgeron said to reporters at his luncheon. Opening statement: "Outstanding goalline stands. 3rd down, I think they were under 20 percent, something like that, 25 percent. Outstanding on their part.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Bowl Eligibility#American Football#Lsu#Tigers
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts what's next for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron

ESPN’s Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum were bantering back and forth about what they thought would be in LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s future on the ESPN College Football Podcast recently. Barrie mentioned that he thought Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier was going to take another job this off-season, since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Watch Ed Orgeron's final press conference at LSU

In the end, Ed Orgeron is departing LSU a winner. The LSU Tigers (6-6, 3-5) mounted their longest drive of the game with a go-ahead strike from Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds remaining to stun No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24. Watch Orgeron's final press conference above.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU stuns Texas A&M as media hails Ed Orgeron's storybook finale at Death Valley

Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards with three touchdowns. Jenkins had eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Texas A&M's vaunted rushing attack was completely shut down. QB Zach Calzada was under duress all night long, but the strong-armed quarterback completed 20 of 35 passes for 242 yards with three touchdowns. But the Aggies were just 3-for-14 on third down and averaged just 4.7 yards per play. LSU outgained Texas A&M by 116 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Ed Orgeron had conversation with Lane Kiffin about LSU's defense

Ed Orgeron met with the media Thursday afternoon prior to the Tigers hosting ULM Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. -- Team only practiced in pads one day this week. -- Micah Baskerville is questionable and will be a game time decision. -- Sage Ryan is back, so is Ed Ingram:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU. The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left. Johnson finished with 306 yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy