Fall commencement ceremonies will be held at Henderson State University Friday, Dec. 10, with about 250 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees. To accommodate social distancing, the event will be held in the Garrison Center Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m. Graduates have been assigned specific times to arrive at intervals throughout the day. The schedule, and information about parking and where to enter the building, is available at hsu.edu/graduation.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO