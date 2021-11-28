ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Bakehouse has supported many

Post-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have worked for Rock Hill Bakehouse for about 15 years. I ran Matt Funiciello's cafe on Exchange Street, and now have transitioned to a bakery job and some hours in his bookstore, located around the corner from the cafe. Over the years, I've watched donations pour out from...

poststar.com

The Repository

Letter to the editor: Community-supported public schools are the backbone of democracy

I was truly terrified for all children in Ohio after reading Jane Timken's opinion piece ("Put America first by putting parents first," Nov. 15). If you think Mrs. Timken cares one bit about your children, think again. She wants the money to follow the student. Of course she does. She wants your hard-earned tax money going to her and the other upper one-percenters while they send their children off to private schools so they don't have to rub elbows with those public school children.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Port Townsend Leader

Many blessings for Thanksgiving holiday | Letter to the editor

I wanted to share the blessings that I will be giving thanks for this past pandemic year of both challenges, small and large joys, and the kindness of strangers. The bus drivers at Jefferson Transit as well as the Dial-a-Ride drivers who take patience and care dropping me and others at doctor appointments.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Islands Sounder

Support for volunteer firefighters and EMTs | Letter to the Editor

I write in support of our volunteer firefighters and EMTs and the employees of the Orcas Island Fire Dept. We Orcas livers and lovers depend upon them to save our homes (three times for me! Yup!) and to support us in illness. It is quite a lot we ask, particularly when many of the heroes who come to help us are volunteering their time and skills!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Health care workers, support Assistance League and others

I was very disheartened upon reading the Nov. 21 article about the abuse being foisted on health care workers. First, and not most important, where do people get off telling professionals that they don’t know how to do their jobs? Medical pros get years of intensive training and ongoing education throughout their careers.
BOISE, ID
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

Protesters Block Street Outside Hotel Where Conservative Activist Was Speaking

Protesters gathered outside of and blocked an intersection nearby a hotel hosting an event at which conservative commentator Matt Walsh gave a speech on Wednesday night. Walsh, a newly published children’s book author and conservative commentator for the Daily Wire, spoke about the pro-life movement and Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at a Missouri hotel at an event hosted by the Saint Louis University College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation.
PROTESTS
Post-Star

Kokoletsos to receive Warren County Historical Society award

The Warren County Historical Society has named John “Jack” Kokoletsos of Queensbury as the winner of the 2021 Hon. John D. Austin Contribution to History Award. The award is presented annually to a local person who has demonstrated a consistent dedication to Warren County and regional history and genealogy through work or volunteer service and is given in memory of the late Judge John D. Austin of Queensbury, who was a founding member of the society.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Post-Star

New coalition of Warren County agencies formed to help parents

QUEENSBURY — More than a dozen organizations from around Warren County have come together to form a new coalition to help parents work through the challenges of parenting at a time when many need assistance more than ever. The Warren County Y-ReCONNECTS Parent Ambassador Coalition began assisting families in recent...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Hospice That Opened On Pearl Harbor Day In 1941 Marks 80 Years

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — This coming Tuesday will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II. That infamous date also has an interesting connection to a hospice home in St. Paul. “We are all inclusive. We include people of any faiths or no faiths,” said Lisa Sweeney. When a group of Catholic Dominican Hawthorne nuns opened the place now known as Our Lady of Peace, they worked in wards. Only curtains separated patients. But as the years passed, the amenities got better and so did the care. “It’s the hospice...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestal in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
Post-Star

Wreaths Across America fundraiser underway

SARATOGA — Throughout the country, the Wreaths Across America program is off and running for the holiday season, including at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A wreath can be purchased by logging onto the program’s website and typing in “Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery” for the...
CHARITIES

