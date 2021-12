2021 Governor’s Cup MVP: QB Will Levis (14/18, 149 YDS, 99.3 QBR, 14 CAR, 113 YDS, 4 TD) Will Levis posted his highest QBR of the season when it mattered most. Louisville and Scott Satterfield had absolutely no answer for Levis and his legs, as he racked up 113 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns, something Satterfield didn’t even know he could do! This was the first time Levis crossed the 100 yard mark on the ground, and he left the Ville’ nearly doubling his season total of scores with his legs. Now we wait to see whether or not Levis decides to return to Lexington next season, though it’s looking likely he will be.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO