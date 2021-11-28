ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns extend winning streak to 16, beating Nets 113-107

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy