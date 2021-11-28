ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salena Zito: Bear grease's imprint on our culture is still highly relevant thanks to Clay Newcomb

Cover picture for the articleARKANSAS — Clay Newcomb is on a personal mission to explore things forgotten in a digital world that moves past people and experiences at the speed of light. He revels in places, communities, traditions and lives that still remain deeply relevant to a lot of people and cultures across our country...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Salena Zito: Cambria County fights population loss in little, big ways

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Reggie Canal began the process of moving from New York City to this Cambria County city this past July. The Queens native is a financial adviser who has spent much of his life working in the five boroughs as well as various places abroad. He was lured here for a number of reasons, including quality of life, affordability and the ability to start his own business in the main business district of a city, without breaking the bank.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' niece Meena, 37, pens Washington Post op-ed telling parents to 'teach anti-racism at home' by saying the US was founded by white supremacists, reading Nikole Hannah-Jones and joining her book club

Kamala Harris' niece Meena has said parents can teach 'anti-racism at home' by telling their children the U.S. was founded by white supremacists and by filling their bookshelves with the works of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In a Washington Post op/ed published Tuesday night, Harris detailed how parents can...
EDUCATION
WOWT

Jury awards Omaha family $26 million in malpractice case

The cooler but more typical weather will continue to settle in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is actually still above average for this time of year. A slightly more active weather pattern should arrive next week, along with a more substantial December chill.
OMAHA, NE
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
Kat Kountry 105

Bite Carefully! Frozen Food Item Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal and Rock Fragments

If you've got any tots in your freezer, you are going to want to read this fully because there might be more than just tots in those bags. Yes, my friends, another recall has been issued for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, and this time it is because "small rocks and metal fragments" might be what you end up chewing on. And just in case you missed it, there was a huge recall on 2 popular deodorant brands as well. Details for both are below.
MINNESOTA STATE
illinois.edu

Why are Black residents leaving Chicago?

Nearly 7 million Black people left the south between 1915 and the 1970s during the Great Migration. Hundreds of thousands came north to Chicago, fleeing violence, overt discrimination and poverty in the south. This influx of people made Chicago the city that it is today—shaped by the contributions of a thriving Black community to the city’s art, music, culture and economy. Now, many Black Chicagoans are leaving again, in the other direction. Systemic racism in the city, violence, and gentrification are just some of the reasons many Black Chicagoans are going to neighboring states like Indiana, or south to Texas, Georgia and Arizona. To talk more about the out-migration of Chicago’s black residents, we were joined by the CEO of an resident association, a professor of Urban Planning, a Chicago bakery owner and former professor, and a former Chicago resident who left the city a few years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
uchicago.edu

Rockefeller Chapel to host public memorial service celebrating life of Timuel Black, civil rights leader and Chicago historian

When Timuel Black and fellow members of Hyde Park’s First Unitarian Church invited Martin Luther King Jr. to Chicago to deliver his first major address in the city in 1956, the event had to be moved to the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel to accommodate the expected crowds. Like Black, the growing number of people gravitated toward King’s message of peace and justice.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Still thankful for the best country on Earth

Americans began celebrating Thanksgiving long before there was a United States. For hundreds of years, the colonies celebrated a day for local communities to come together and give thanks to God. It was not until the height of national division, during the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln first set...
FESTIVAL
mckenziebanner.com

Still Giving Thanks For Leon’s Bad Aim

I have no idea when you get old enough to “know something.” I was about five when I fell on the gravel running down what was then called the Como Road. I slid head first past six rows of cotton, two water troughs and a rusted out Arcade hay rake.
RELIGION
GoDanRiver.com

Lee Enterprises adopts ‘poison pill’ as it weighs Alden offer

The owner of the Danville Register & Bee and other newspapers in Virginia said Wednesday it had approved what’s known as a “poison pill” plan to guard against a hostile takeover as it considers New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s unsolicited offer to buy it. Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises’...
DANVILLE, VA
lafourchegazette.com

There are still things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

By the time you pick up this newspaper, it will either be the days leading up to Thanksgiving or the holiday will have just passed. Time flies right now in Southeast Louisiana with a hurricane rebuild ongoing and life struggling to get back to normal. I’ve noticed people to be...
FESTIVAL

