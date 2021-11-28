Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Wisconsin parade | The man who ploughed into a crowd of people during a parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five and injuring 40 more, has been named locally as Darrell Brooks Jr, a rapper who was released from prison on Friday. The 39-year-old has not yet been charged or named by authorities, but local reports indicate that he is the 'person of interest' that police have in custody. It is understood that rather than a targeted attack on parade-goers, Mr Brooks Jr was fleeing the scene of another incident - possibly a knife fight. Read witness accounts.

