Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.TIMES: PM pledges booster jabs for 23m by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahcDJrj5Gi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021Wednesday's Front Page:ARMYCRON#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fRsyhHgutj— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 30, 2021I: NHS booster jab for every adult by end of January #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d597F4g7qX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis)...
