U.K.

Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Sunday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Boris Johnson orders return to face masks and isolation to slow...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Duchess of Sussex wins legal challenge against Mail on Sunday

German lockdown | Angela Merkel has backed compulsory jabs as leaders agreed to bring in a de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated. The outgoing German chancellor said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues. These graphs show the levels of unvaccinated people in Europe. Ms Merkel actually has her farewell ceremony tonight after 16 years in power, featuring the work of a provocative punk rocker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Friday morning UK news briefing: 'Bruise for every day of lockdown'

When medics examined Arthur Labinjo-Hughes's body after he had been murdered, they discovered 130 injuries - described in court as equating to "a bruise for every day of lockdown". In the final weeks of his life, the six-year-old was left at the mercy of his "wicked and evil" stepmother, Emma...
U.K.
Telegraph

Thursday morning UK news briefing: Two more years of booster jabs

Roll up, roll up… and then roll up again? It has emerged that Covid booster jabs could be offered for years to come. Britain has bought enough vaccines for two more boosters per person, under a deal to provide 114 million more jabs that can be modified against new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Covid rules until March

It has been described as the path "towards hell". New Covid restrictions on self-isolation have been enshrined in law until March. Under legislation passed last night, regulations force people to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has the omicron variant or risk a fine of up to £10,000 - even if they are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

What the papers say – December 1

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.TIMES: PM pledges booster jabs for 23m by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahcDJrj5Gi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021Wednesday's Front Page:ARMYCRON#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fRsyhHgutj— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 30, 2021I: NHS booster jab for every adult by end of January #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d597F4g7qX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis)...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Monday morning UK news briefing: Omicron schools 'chaos'

History risks repeating itself on disruption in schools. That is the warning from MPs, as they say the omicron variant will lead to "chaos" and children likely to be forced into self isolation by new rules. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the mutant strain of Covid, close...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Thursday morning UK news briefing: PM demands France 'step up'

It was the day the luck ran out. After at least 27 people died off the coast of Calais while trying to reach Britain, Boris Johnson has demanded that France must "step up" and stop migrants crossing the Channel. Dozens of bodies, including those of five women and a young...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: What's going on inside No10

There is trouble at the top in Downing Street, but where does the source of the problem lie? Number 10 dismissed concerns that Boris Johnson had lost his "grip" - as Tory MPs claimed some of their number had submitted letters of no confidence. One whip said it was an...
INDIA
Telegraph

Friday morning news briefing: 'My wife was on migrant boat'

In the moments before they lost contact, his wife had told him by phone she was in a boat with about 30 other people and beginning a perilous journey across the Channel. Then, her GPS signal suddenly disappeared. The husband of the Iraqi-Kurdish woman now fears that she was among...
WORLD
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Germans 'vaccinated, cured or dead' by winter's end, warns minister

Wisconsin parade | The man who ploughed into a crowd of people during a parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five and injuring 40 more, has been named locally as Darrell Brooks Jr, a rapper who was released from prison on Friday. The 39-year-old has not yet been charged or named by authorities, but local reports indicate that he is the 'person of interest' that police have in custody. It is understood that rather than a targeted attack on parade-goers, Mr Brooks Jr was fleeing the scene of another incident - possibly a knife fight. Read witness accounts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Monday morning news briefing: Car ploughs into parade

It was the moment a Christmas parade turned deadly. At least five people have been killed and 40 others injured after a speeding vehicle ploughed into groups of people in the US state of Wisconsin last night. Video showed a red SUV hurtling towards the crowd (below) in the town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Friday morning news briefing: Europe on red alert

When the Prime Minister said he could see "storm clouds" gathering over parts of continental Europe, he was not wrong. Europe is again at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with a new wave of infections that has swept in from the East now forcing new lockdowns and pushing hospitals to the brink in parts of western Europe.
EUROPE
Telegraph

'My mental health will suffer': Telegraph readers on Covid restrictions and the week's other big stories

On Tuesday, new Government rules on masks came into effect, whereby fines of £200 will be handed out to people in England who fail to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was made amid concerns surrounding the spread of the omicron variant. In response, Telegraph readers shared their thoughts on the reintroduction of face masks.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Tories hail by-election success as Labour claims PM should be ‘worried’

The Conservatives have insisted the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election was a “good result”, despite the party’s majority in the traditionally blue seat taking a knock.But Labour has said Boris Johnson should be “worried” by the outcome, arguing that “more and more people are concluding that Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister of this country”.Tory Louie French became the UK’s newest MP following the poll on Thursday, which was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire.Whilst @Conservatives are focussed on delivering on people's priorities in Old Bexley and Sidcup, 𝙎𝙝𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

No need to change Christmas plans in response to omicron, Javid says

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that people don’t need to change their Christmas plans due to the presence of the omicron variant of Covid in the UK, but suggested they might want to take a lateral flow test before attending certain events. Javid made the comments when appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Army deployed in Scotland as thousands of homes still without power after Arwen

Thousands of people are still without power and the Army has been deployed to help residents in areas which have suffered most from Storm Arwen.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said around 130 troops have been sent to the Grampian region of northern Scotland where 3,000 homes are still dark following damage to power lines over the past week.Troops will conduct door-to-door checks on more than 4,000 homes, and provide welfare support for remote communities.Mr Johnson said: “It was a very, very big storm. We are doing everything we can to to help people.“There were about 19,000 homes without (power) this...
WORLD

