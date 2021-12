Just a few days after he’ll take his official visit to Kentucky, Deone Walker will announce his college decision. According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Walker will make his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on CBS Sports HQ. That day will mark the first of the Early Signing Period. Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops was in to see Walker on Monday for an in-home visit.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO