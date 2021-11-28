ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 MBB: No. 5 Dragons improve to 10-0

 5 days ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Barton (6-3, 0-3) played with No. 5 Hutchinson (10-0, 4-0) for almost 15 minutes before the Dragons pulled away for good. The Cougars actually led by as...

🏀 K-State wins over Albany Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43. Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control. Davion Bradford’s dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27), and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith. Devondre Perry scored 11 points for Albany.
🏀 WSU wins on road over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50). Clarence Jackson chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State. Anderson led Oklahoma State with 17 points.
Royals sign pitcher Taylor Clarke

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that they have signed right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke to a one-year Major League contract. The Royals’ Major League Reserve List is now at 40. Clarke, 28, has spent his entire three-year Major League career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who selected...
Sports Headlines for Thursday

Chiefs activate OL Kyle Long

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs activated veteran offensive lineman Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list this week and he could be on the field Sunday night against Denver. The Chiefs signed him after a year-long retirement in the hopes that he could compete for a starting job in training camp. But those plans were shelved when Long fractured what's called the tibial plateau in his knee during a June workout. He was designated to return to practice Nov. 9 and was added to the active roster just before the three-week window closed. The Chiefs created space for him by putting running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on injured reserve.
Sports Headlines for Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras will be the starting quarterback when No. 15 Iowa plays second-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night. Petras was listed first on the depth chart released at the start of the week and coach Kirk Ferentz made it official Tuesday. Petras started every game last year and the first nine games this season. He missed two full games with an injured shoulder before replacing Alex Padilla after halftime of last week's 28-21 win at Nebraska.
