🏀 MBB: No. 5 Dragons improve to 10-0

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs activated veteran offensive lineman Kyle Long from the physically unable to perform list this week and he could be on the field Sunday night against Denver. The Chiefs signed him after a year-long retirement in the hopes that he could compete for a starting job in training camp. But those plans were shelved when Long fractured what's called the tibial plateau in his knee during a June workout. He was designated to return to practice Nov. 9 and was added to the active roster just before the three-week window closed. The Chiefs created space for him by putting running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO