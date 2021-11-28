Behind Enemy Lines: Are the Minnesota Vikings better than 5-5?

The 49ers and Vikings have taken nearly identical paths to the 5-5 records they hold going into Sunday’s matchup. Last time these teams faced off was in the 2019 divisional playoffs when San Francisco steamrolled Minnesota 27-10 at Levi’s Stadium. Now both teams look a little different, so we connected with our buddy Jack White from the Vikings Wire to discuss this year’s squad.

Here’s our chat:

Niners Wire: What's the Vikings’ biggest weakness on offense?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jack White: The Vikings’ play style. Recently, Minnesota has taken more shots down the field. However, the Vikings are a team that tends to run the ball too often this year. Minnesota has to be aggressive to utilize its elite wideouts. The team cannot shy away from pressuring opposing defenses with big plays.

NW: Who's an underrated player on offense for Minnesota?

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

JW: I think Tyler Conklin gets a little overlooked. He’s become a stellar red-zone target for Kirk Cousins. Conklin wasn’t supposed to be such a big factor in the offense — primary tight end Irv Smith Jr. went down with an injury that will likely sideline him for the year. Conklin has made the most of his new role.

NW: What's wrong with Mike Zimmer’s defense?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

JW: The Vikings are depleted on the defensive line at the moment. Minnesota’s secondary has been up and down. Overall, the Vikings added a lot of different pieces to that side of the ball this year. Those pieces have not always fit together perfectly in every game. The Vikings need a pass rush to bail out some of their defensive backs.

NW: As an outsider, it feels like Minnesota is way better than 5-5. Is that accurate?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

JW: I don’t think so. This Minnesota team plays conservatively and relies on a defense that isn’t consistent. The Vikings play close games, which means sometimes the team will end up on the unlucky end of a few. For this team, it comes with the territory. The Vikings need to stay on the attack with the passing game. Minnesota also needs its defense to not let up right before halves.

NW: What's your prediction for Sunday?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

JW: I think the Vikings win. Minnesota finds a way to overcome its absences on defense and notches a winning record after Sunday. Through all its imperfections, this team has made me more optimistic about it lately.