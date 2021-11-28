Sisoho Jawara lifts Weber State past Dixie State 87-70

Defense ruled once again for Indiana (5-0) as it held Jackson State (0-5) to 20.7% shooting from the field in a 70-35 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night in Bloomington. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson led all scorers with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while conceding only one turnover and two fouls. All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis was his usual imposing self in the interior, finishing with 11points, three rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes. Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp and redshirt senior Parker Stewart had strong shooting nights, combining for 20 points and five three-pointers.

