Sisoho Jawara lifts Weber State past Dixie State 87-70

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 23 points...

www.perutribune.com

The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
morganstatebears.com

Tyson scores 26 to lift Seattle past Morgan State

SEATTLE, Wash. – Fueled by 26-point first half points from Cameron Tyson, the Seattle Redhawks cruised to its third win of the season, taking down the Morgan State Bears 93-80 Thursday night at the Redhawk Center. Tyson could not miss in the first half knocking down his first eight attempts,...
State
Utah State
omavs.com

Mavericks Set To Take On Weber State

The Omaha women's basketball team will head west to Ogden, Utah to take on the Weber State Wildcats Sunday. The fourth of a five-game road trip to kick off the 2021-22 season is set to tip off at Dee Events Center at 2 p.m. CT. The Mavericks are coming off a 81-56 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, Natalie Bartle led Omaha on the offensive end in that contest with 18 points to go along with her seven rebounds.
WTAJ

PK Magic lifts Penn State past USC

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State connects on all five penalty kicks, beating USC in their second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament. Goals in regulation by Penn State’s Ally Schlegel, and Sam Coffey netted Penn State a 2-1 lead midway through the second half. But with less than five minutes to go, a […]
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Thomsen's career night lifts Montana State volleyball past NAU

Montana State sophomore outside hitter Kira Thomsen recorded a career-high 26 kills, seven of which came in a pivotal third set, to rally the Bobcats to a 19-25, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25, 15-11 victory over Northern Arizona in the opening round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Ogden Utah.
#Dixie State#St George#Ap
KTVZ

Robinson, Hill lead Fresno State past Pepperdine 70-63

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill combined to score 30 points to help Fresno State fend off Pepperdine 70-63 in the SoCal Challenge. Robinson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (4-0). Jan Zidek topped the Waves (2-4) with 20 points.
FOX59

Johnson scores 14, Indiana rolls past Jackson State 70-35

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35 on Tuesday night. As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana […]
omavs.com

Omaha Outlasted by Weber State

Ogden, UT. – The Omaha women's basketball team fell to Weber State Sunday afternoon 59-45 in Ogden, Utah. Natalie Bartle led the Mavericks in scoring for the second straight game with 14 points off the bench, she also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds. Mariah Murdie joined her in double-digits with 11 points, her third double-digit scoring game this season. Murdie also chipped in seven rebounds and three assists.
247Sports

Recap: Indiana cruises past Jackson State, 70-35, to remain undefeated

Defense ruled once again for Indiana (5-0) as it held Jackson State (0-5) to 20.7% shooting from the field in a 70-35 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night in Bloomington. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson led all scorers with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while conceding only one turnover and two fouls. All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis was his usual imposing self in the interior, finishing with 11points, three rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes. Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp and redshirt senior Parker Stewart had strong shooting nights, combining for 20 points and five three-pointers.
FOX Sports

Amadi lifts James Madison past Wright State 78-76

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Amadi had 16 points as James Madison narrowly beat Wright State 78-76 on Tuesday. Charles Falden capped the scoring with a go-ahead 3-pointer for James Madison with 1:23 left. Vado Morse had 14 points for James Madison (5-1). Takal Molson added 11 points and Terrence...
KTLO

Latulas leads Missouri State over Dixie State

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) – Kevon Latulas ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 55-24 victory over Dixie State on Saturday night. Latulas had just eight carries but broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. He added a 7-yard score as the Bears built a 27-3 halftime lead.
