ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105

perutribune.com
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, seven rebounds...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Ingram, Valanciunas pace Pelicans past Wizards, 127-102

NEW ORLEANS -- Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans looked determined to redeem themselves after a listless, sloppy performance earlier this week marked the nadir of an already dismal start to the season. Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Pelicans won...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Sinks Crazy 60-Foot Shot That Doesn’t Count

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell connected on a crazy 60-foot shot that didn’t count during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Saturday, November 27. With 7:55 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell hit nothing but net on...
NBA
ESPN

Jazz roll to another blowout, rout Kings 123-105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night. Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s heartfelt message to Rudy Gay amid Jazz debut

The Utah Jazz notched back-to-back wins after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City, 119-103. Thursday night’s matchup saw the debut of veteran swingman Rudy Gay, who contributed heavily to the Jazz’s cause. In 18 minutes of floor time, the 35-year-old registered 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists....
NBA
kslsports.com

Mitchell, Gobert Save Jazz Late Vs. Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz needed their stars to come up big late in their 110-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Donovan Mitchell scored just 13 points but shined brightest when the Jazz needed him after struggling early in the game. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert had a 15...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Past Pelicans#Ap#The Utah Jazz
ABC4

Balanced attack leads Jazz past Oklahoma City, 110-104

OKLAHOMA CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell started slow, but finished strong. Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday night. Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points. “It’s what […]
NBA
kslsports.com

Pelicans Stun Jazz With Late Three-Pointer

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Pelicans stunned the Utah Jazz with a late three-pointer and picked up a win in Salt Lake City. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Friday, November 26. New Orleans beat Utah, 98-97. First Quarter. The Jazz offense got off to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Jazz Make No Excuses After Tough Loss To Pelicans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz suffered their worst loss of the season falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 98-97. The Jazz erased a six point deficit with under five minutes to play, building a four point lead with 37 seconds remaining, but allowed the Pelicans to score the final five points of the game to emerge with the win.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Beat Pelicans In Second Meeting Of Back To Back

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz made sure they wouldn’t be swept at home by the New Orleans Pelicans, winning the second game of their two-night matchup 127-105. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists after Friday night’s disappointing outing. Meanwhile, the Pelicans...
NBA
101 WIXX

Devonte’ Graham’s late 3-pointer lifts Pelicans past Jazz

Devonte’ Graham drained a clutch 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining and Brandon Ingram scored 21 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans pull off a 98-97 upset win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Utah took a 97-93 lead on a Rudy Gobert free throw...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reacts to Utah’s wild number of ejections

The Utah Jazz have had quite a number of their players thrown out of games this season, and the early ejections have resulted in some entertaining comments on the end of the Jazz’s star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Eric Walden shares via Twitter:. Notably, the Jazz have had six ejections in...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the lowly Pelicans

Two games ago the Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on a last second three. Last game they barely squeaked out a win against the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight, the Jazz lost on a last-second three to the 4-16 Pelicans minus Zion Williamson with a final score of 98-97.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz do nothing well in loss to Pelicans

The Utah Jazz lost, 98-97 Friday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the worst teams in the league on a Devonte Graham 3-pointer with one second left. You are probably accustomed to seeing some “High Notes” below, followed by the bad stuff. But tonight, there wasn’t anything the Jazz did that warranted praise.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Jazz blow out Pelicans in revenge game

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena. After Friday’s loss to the Pelicans, the Jazz were left pretty despondent and embarrassed. I mean, I didn’t even give them any “high notes” on Friday because their performance was so bad against a team that came into the night with just four wins to their name on the season. But the Jazz seemed to take all the criticism and bad feelings from Friday night and turn it into motivation in what was probably their best all-around game of the year. The Jazz absolutely rocked the Pelicans, and they never let up.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy