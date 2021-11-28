ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Cancels Saturday Performance Due to Positive COVID Tests

By Brent Lang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Chicago,” the long-running revival of the classic musical about greed and corruption, canceled its Saturday performance on Broadway after two people who work at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The production said it has no scheduled performances for Sunday and plans to resume shows on...

