It’s a story a little too familiar for the Ellington boys’ soccer team, as the Knights had another great season end in a loss in the state finals. Ellington had a 10-4-2 record and was the No. 12seed in the Class M tournament, but it ran into the buzzsaw of No. 3 seed Stonington (14-1-0) on Nov. 20, losing by a score of 3-1. First-year coach Jon Bassett, a former Ellington player (Class of ...

ELLINGTON, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO