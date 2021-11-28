ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensenville, IL

Community turns out to help wounded Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said Officer Steven Kotlewski was shot eight times in his leg, back and...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bensenville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bensenville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks' jail letters seek '1 last shot'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - We're getting a look inside the mind of the man charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21. Darrell Brooks made his first statements to the media Wednesday, Dec. 1 from the Waukesha County Jail. On Thursday, FOX6 News obtained letters he previously wrote while behind bars.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Oxford High School shooting: Ethan Crumbley charged as adult

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old sophomore who opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday was charged as an adult Wednesday. Ethan Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

Naperville man, 29, charged with burglaries in western suburb

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man is being held on $150,000 bond for allegedly burglarizing two west suburban homes. Shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Naperville police responded to a home in Wintergreen Circle for a report of a home invader. Officers at the scene say they found the home’s...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy