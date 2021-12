For the past several months, New York has provided rental assistance to state residents struggling during the pandemic. With the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the state government has used federal and state funding to provide much-needed assistance to those who have had trouble paying rent. Although ERAP was supposed to launch much earlier, the portal only began accepting applicants on June 1 of this year. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration decided earlier this month to close the portal to new applicants due to a lack of federal funding — despite other states continuing to accept applications while requesting further assistance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO