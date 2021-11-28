ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSTCAST – Jazz get revenge and catch fire v. Pelicans

By David Locke
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz came out a ball of fire after losing to the Pelicans last night and blew out the Pelicans. Donovan Mitchell started the onslaught and everyone jumped aboard. Plus, some brutal three point shooting by the Pelicans David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game....

lockedonjazz.net

Best ball movement of the season? Lineup issues and new stats

Hope you had a great thenksgiving. The Utah Jazz are back at it tonight v. New Orleans. We will prview that game as well as looking back at the OKC game where Quin Snyder said the first quarter was the best ball movement of the season. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus, we will look at a lineup that is an issue and some other notes around the NBA before discussing Seth Partnow’s book — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
lockedonjazz.net

20 games into the NBA season, what do we know about the Jazz, the West and the NBA

20 games into an NBA season is the mark where the records mean something, the data is an indicator of performance and the playoff picture is surprisingly clear. What do we know about the Utah Jazz 20 games into the season, the West and the NBA David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus on Monday’s it is trends Monday and the Jazz get ready for the Portland Trailblazers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert dominates, should Joe Ingles be in starting lineup and Utah Jazz blowout win

The Utah Jazz had their best performance of the NBA Season with a blowout win over the Portland Trailblazers. The Jazz took advantage of all the Trailblazers weaknesses breaking their defense time and time again. Rudy Gobert was a dominanting defensive force. Joe Ingles thrived in the starting lineup and the Jazz have looked revitalized the last two games. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
lockedonjazz.net

Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors set the gold standard and how to keep Joe Ingles rolling?

The Utah Jazz were the #1 seed in the West last year. This year the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have vaulted ahead and played last night. The game showed a lof ot what it is going to take to win the West for the Utah Jazz. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Joe Ingles was fabulous last two games. Why? He was playing with Rudy Gobert. It is not clear how the Jazz can give Joe any more minutes with Rudy Gobert without blowing up the entire rotation, but playing with Rudy always makes everyone better. Lastly we take a look at Power Rankings. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
lockedonjazz.net

December will a challenge for the Utah Jazz mostly on the offensive side of the ball

Thus far the Utah Jazz have played one of the easiest schedules in the NBA. In the month of December they won’t see the biggest names of the game, but instead they will play quality opponent after quality opponent. The stretch should reveal a lof about the Jazz and what they need to work on plus where they sit in the NBA elite. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Donovan Mitchell continues to evolve and Andy Larsen wrote about his film watching plus the terrible job of being Rudy Gobert’s back up and how Hasaan Whiteside is doing with it. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
