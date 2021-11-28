POSTCAST – Jazz get revenge and catch fire v. Pelicans

20 games into an NBA season is the mark where the records mean something, the data is an indicator of performance and the playoff picture is surprisingly clear. What do we know about the Utah Jazz 20 games into the season, the West and the NBA David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Plus on Monday’s it is trends Monday and the Jazz get ready for the Portland Trailblazers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
Comments / 0