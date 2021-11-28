POSTCAST – Jazz get revenge and catch fire v. Pelicans

Thus far the Utah Jazz have played one of the easiest schedules in the NBA. In the month of December they won’t see the biggest names of the game, but instead they will play quality opponent after quality opponent. The stretch should reveal a lof about the Jazz and what they need to work on plus where they sit in the NBA elite. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Donovan Mitchell continues to evolve and Andy Larsen wrote about his film watching plus the terrible job of being Rudy Gobert’s back up and how Hasaan Whiteside is doing with it. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO