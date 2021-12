DANVILLE, Va. – A pre-dawn fire Saturday destroyed the Henry Street Apartments and the flames were so intense that they spread to a nearby home. Crews responded to a call at 454 Henry Street about 4:40 a.m. The first units on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the front and back of the two-story apartment complex. The fire had also spread to an adjacent house.

