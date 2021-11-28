Texas A&M holds off Northwestern 77-68 on final day of Paradise Jam

It’s that time of year again for the Oregon Ducks. A successful season has led to a possible head coaching opportunity for one of Coach Mario Cristobal’s coordinators. It is being reported that Coach Joe Moorhead is the top target for the vacant spot with Akron Zips. Though he has yet to accept the position, and I sincerely hope that he stays with the Ducks, I figured it would be fun, as a community, to discuss possible candidates as his replacement. Here are seven coaches who could be up to the task.

