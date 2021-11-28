Intel Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Platform To Be Rebranded As Xeon Workstation

Dynabook Americas, Inc., announced two days ago their plans for the continuation of their popular Satellite Pro line with the newest Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J laptops. Dynabook Americas' new additions to the line of Satellite Pro laptops showcase the previous 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, along with Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system, and carrying an extremely fast SSD. Dynabook Americas sets to combine productivity, performance, and design options at a cost effective price for consumers.
