Jonah Gilbert had a hat trick as the Cobras poured it on early and often Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center, defeating the Badlands Sabres 7-1 in NA3HL action. Gilbert opened the scoring during the seventh minute of the first period with an assist from Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman. Almost exactly eight minutes later, it was Gilbert again. Caelin Chinery was credited with the assist on that goal. With 1:54 to go in the first, Bradshaw found the back of the net to give the Cobras a 3-0 lead at the first intermission. Luke Schleusner and Wessman picked up assists on the play.

BUTTE, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO