(Fair Grounds starting gate / Photo by Holly M. Smith) Clean trips are hard to come by for late closing horses. Another Mystery knows it well. Steadied twice and stuck in traffic before finishing sixth in the G3 Sycamore at Keeneland last out, this Illinois homebred by Temple City out of the classy broodmare Ioya Two entered Saturday’s $75,000 Bob F. Wright Memorial for Team Block with darkened form. With new pilot Jareth Loveberry guiding this late flyer, Another Mystery ($23.60) saved ground and found the lane needed to strut his best stuff in the stretch, passing the 1.10-1 favorite and Godolphin millionaire Pixelate to score a neck victory at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO