The prophecy was fulfilled years ago. Luis Scola was right, and has continually been proven so every day since he went full Field of Dreams on us. “Once they win,” he said, “they will get everyone they want.” Any Nets fan that’s been here since 2017 knows the Scola Principle like a public school kid knows the Pledge of Allegiance: in their sleep, from front to back. But understanding it fully? Maybe.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO