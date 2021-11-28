Reconcile charter school tuition costs

Former Congressman Bob Schaffer is headmaster of Liberty Common Charter School in Fort Collins, CO, consistently one of the top-performing schools in the state. I will ask Bob for any thoughts about what happened at Oxford High School in Michigan yesterday. The scheduled topics, which we'll also get to, include an interesting note discussing "well-cultivated spiritedness and well-practiced courage (CLICK HERE) accentuating linkages between academic instruction, intentional physical activity, and the maintenance of a free society" based in part on this article: Physical Education, Spiritual Fortitude - The American Mind I love the concept. Bob was also part of a group that put out a document about parental rights in the context of government overreach regarding COVID restrictions and more. That document is here: InDefenseofParentalRights (constantcontact.com)
