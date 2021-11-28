Reconcile charter school tuition costs

I toured the five buildings that made up ARTEC in the autumn of 2013. My guide was the then-superintendent of the Gooding School District Heather Williams. At the time I was impressed that the district-partners came together to provide learning options for their students that they could not provide on their own. I remember one district offered woodworking/cabinetry, while another offered something akin to finance and banking, and another offered auto mechanics and there were other “programs” that I am forgetting now! In speaking with the students in each program I was impressed by how engaged they said they were in their learning.

