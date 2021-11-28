ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pu05f_0d8KjvJb00

COLUMBIA, SC- For the first time since 1989 Clemson shut out in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers used a dominating defensive effort and a strong ground game to knock off the Gamecocks 30-0 and pick up a record-tying seventh consecutive win in the series.

Ups

Ship Happens: Will Shipley looks poised to be a college football star. The freshman has shown flashes all season but has really come on for the Tigers down the stretch. Shipley had 128 rushing yards in the win and averaged almost seven yards per carry. He might be just a freshman but he's already showing the patience of a wily veteran and his superior field vision is off the charts.

Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

The Clemson Tigers' Portal Tracker keeps track of Tigers who have entered the portal.

With No ACCCG to Prepare for, Clemson Coaches Will Now Hit Recruiting Trail

For the first time since 2014 the Clemson Tigers will not be preparing for the ACC Championship Game and the coaching staff will use that time off to hit the recruiting trail.

Clemson's Justyn Ross, FSU's McKenzie Milton Named ACC's Piccolo Award Winners

Clemson WR Justyn Ross has been named one of two recipients of the ACC's Piccolo Award due to an inspiring comeback after missing all of 2020 with a career-threatening spinal condition.

Offensive Line: This group has faced its share of criticism this season, but over the past two games, this offensive line has imposed its will on opponents. Last week it was against Wake Forest, this week against an SEC defensive front in South Carolina. The backs had room to run all night long, as the Tigers averaged over six yards per carry on the ground, and the pass protection was there as well. The Gamecocks knew Clemson was going to run it and still could not stop it.

Suffocating Defense: It was apparent from the opening series that the South Carolina offense just had no answer for Brent Venables' defense. The Gamecocks had just 206 total yards, 43 rushing yards and averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. Quarterbacks Jason Brown and Zeb Noland were harassed all night long, despite Clemson only registering one sack.

BT Potter: What a weapon the senior kicker has become for the Tigers. He hit on all three of his field-goal attempts on the night, with two coming from long range (47 and 49 yards). Add in the fact that most of his kickoffs aren't returnable and he's quite the asset for a team that has struggled to score points at times.

Downs:

Wide Reciever Play: The youth was on display at times in this one. On multiple occasions, the Tigers tried to go deep and couldn't connect. On some well-thrown balls at that. There were instances that Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins could have been more aggressive in going up for the ball. Something they should get better at with more experience.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence Finds Comfort in Tempo

Trevor Lawrence hasn't looked very comfortable in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense for much of the 2021 season. Last Sunday, though, was an exception for the rookie quarterback from Clemson. Head coach Urban Meyer decided up the tempo and have his players pick up the pace. It led to Lawrence's highest passing numbers in a month.
NFL
AllClemson

Brent Venables Recruiting in Alabama and More Recruiting Nuggets

With no ACCCG to prep for, the Clemson coaches are out in full swing recruiting this week. Yesterday, Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables paid visits to Clemson commits Jaren Kanak and Toriano Pride. They are scheduled to go see Keon Sabb on Thursday, who caused quite the stir when he unofficially visited Michigan over the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
AllClemson

Clemson's Leading Rushers Shipley, Pace Get Along Quite Well in Backfield

Last week, Clemson freshman Will Shipley said there was "jealousy" in the Tigers' running back room early in the season. With a lot of bodies, some older than others, there was a certain "hierarchy" that was expected, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, after Travis Etienne left, and it took some time for new running backs coach C.J. Spiller to get his room in order.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. Turns In Stellar Performance Against Rival Gamecocks

Andrew Booth Jr. has been a key component of the Clemson defense this season. The junior defensive back has developed into arguably the best cover corner on the team, and that was never more apparent than the final weeks of the regular season. After going the first ten games without recording an interception, Booth picked off his first pass of the season in the blowout win over Wake Forest. He then intercepted Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown twice in the 30-0 win on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

With No ACC Championship Game to Prepare for, Clemson Coaches Will Hit Recruiting Trail

With the Palmetto Bowl now in the books, the Tigers find themselves in an unfamiliar spot. For the past six seasons, Clemson has spent the week following the rivalry matchup with the Gamecocks preparing for the ACC Championship Game. This season, that will not be the case, meaning the coaching staff will have a little more downtime on their hands than they are generally accustomed to.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Tiger: Portal Tracker

Ray Thorton III: Entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts). 2021: Core special teams contributor … credited with a special teams tackle at Syracuse … added two tackles at No. 23 Pitt and shared team special teams player of the game honors … had one tackle vs. Florida State … notched six tackles (one for loss) vs. UConn … contributed a tackle and a pass breakup vs. No. 13 Wake Forest … made one tackle at South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Brent Venables
AllClemson

Week 12 Clemson Tigers In The NFL: Former Tigers’ Wide Receivers See Big Games, Kearse Tallies 11 Tackles

Something about former Clemson wide receivers and the NFL just goes right together. Week 12 was another example of Tigers’ products doing well at the professional level. Hunter Renfrow had the best week out of any former Clemson Tiger. The Raiders receiver came up big in their overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow had eight catches for 134 yards, also scoring on a 54-yard touchdown.
NFL
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines Heading into Strange Week

Welcome to...whatever this week is. It's been a while since No. 23 Clemson (9-3) wasn't preparing for a trip to the ACC Championship Game. For the first time since 2014, someone other than the Tigers is representing the Atlantic Division in Charlotte, so it's going to feel a little strange.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

What We Learned About Clemson in Regular-Season Ending Victory

Clemson woke up Sunday morning finally completing one of Dabo Swinney's five main goals for each season. The No. 23 Tigers (9-3) earned an impressive 30-0 win over South Carolina on Saturday night. They didn't win the season opener, their division or the ACC, but Clemson reached a goal that hangs in the team room: Win the state championship.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Grading the Tigers' 30-0 Win Over the Gamecocks

After the dominating performance, it is time to hand out the grades:. Quarterback: B... DJ Uiagalelei has been under fire all season for his inconsistent play. But over the last four weeks, he has seemingly turned the corner, not turning into Johnny Unitas, but learning to manage the game. The Tigers were backed up numerous times Saturday night, a time when a turnover would have been costly, however, he protected the ball and did exactly what the coaches needed out of him. Even though he only threw for 99 yards, he didn't have to air the ball out, he just managed the game.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Downs#Columbia#Portal Tracker#Acc#Wr#Piccolo Award#Wake Forest#Sec
AllClemson

Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the new head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Brent Venables' name to the vacancy at Oklahoma. One of those reports comes from OU Insider's Parker Thune, who links Venables, along with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, to the job.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllClemson

Clemson Ties Series Mark, Shuts Out Gamecocks for First Time Since 1989 in Rivalry Win

The vulnerable side of Clemson that had been evident away from Memorial Stadium three times in 2021 didn't show its face Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers rushed for 365 yards and shut out rival South Carolina for the first time in the series since 1989 in a 30-0 victory in front of a sold-out Columbia crowd. The Gamecocks totaled just 206 total yards against a stingy defense that forced two turnovers.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
AllClemson

Clemson's Venables Focuses on Different Challenge Against South Carolina Offense

One of the reasons Clemson's defense was able to hold high-scoring Wake Forest 17 points below its regular-season average was because of familiarity. Brent Venables has a long history of shutting down the Dave Clawson offense, no matter the names on the back of the jersey. This week's challenge is quite different. While it's not an offense that's nearly as prolific as what No. Clemson faced last week, it's still drawn the respect of the Tigers' coaches.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

10 Unusual Facts About the Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry

The Clemson vs. South Carolina series dates to 1896, the first year of football at Clemson and the fourth season for South Carolina. Here are 10 unusual facts about the historic rivalry game:. 10. Though 29 is an unusual point total in football, the winner of the Clemson-South Carolina game...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
837
Followers
978
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy